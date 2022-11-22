Hometown Hero: Ethan McCann-Carter, St. Rays

PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Ethan McCann-Carter.

The St. Raphael senior caught the game winning touchdown pass from Daniel Wulf in the closing seconds of the D-II Super Bowl, his first game back after missing the Saints first two postseason games with a knee injury.

“He’s grown a lot. We always knew he was a great athlete, it was just honing his skills and getting him to…….He’s matured a lot as a player and as a person,” said St. Raphael Head Coach Mike Sassi. “I think this year he’s the best receiver in the state.”

McCann-Carter’s success on both sides of the ball, earning him interest from colleges across New England, including a preferred walk-on spot at the University of Rhode Island. He’s hoping this Super Bowl performance will bring more opportunities to continue his growth and chance more championships.

“Oh my gosh, Saints really made me a player, it made me the person I am today and made me grind, it made me a dog really,” McCann-Carter said. “I’m definitely going to take it to the next level, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.