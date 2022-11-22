ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Daily Montanan

Be thankful for Montana’s $1 billion surplus

As we gather with family and friends, trying to avoid a conversation about the election, gas prices, abortion, inflation, or global warming, there may be a bipartisan topic that can be celebrated: the next Montana budget. Our state, like many, is experiencing a one-time windfall, largely the result of the federal influx of cash from […] The post Be thankful for Montana’s $1 billion surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Miracle Hunt: Brain Cancer Survivor Bags Wyoming Elk

Eleven years ago, Kenneth "Chip" Madren was a robust, healthy 13-year-old who loved the outdoors in home state of Georgia. He was already an avid hunter looking forward to many seasons in the field, his father, Ken Madren told...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Advance Eighth Medicaid Expansion Bill In Last Two Years

The Wyoming state lawmakers are moving forward with another Medicaid expansion bill. The Joint Revenue Committee voted 9-5 Tuesday to move forward with the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act, which would expand Medicaid services to all those defined as eligible under the Social Securities Act, an estimated 19,000 people in Wyoming, at a cost of $11 million a year.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Mark Sletta in the Elk Mountains on the Wyoming – South Dakota border. "We love the peacefulness," Mark writes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Lots To Be Thankful For – Mainly That Pandemic Is In Our Rearview Mirror

Masks, guns and banks. Out here in Wyoming, that sounds like Butch Cassidy and The Wild Bunch. Butch was famously asked why he robbed banks. "That's where the money is," he answered, looking like he had just been asked the dumbest question on the planet. If Butch did not say it originally, I am sure he thought it.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Medicaid Expansion Pushed On Wyoming… AGAIN!

November 2022. Some Wyoming state lawmakers are introducing yet another Medicaid expansion bill. This would be the 8th Medicaid expansion bill in the past 2 years. Yet the fight to expand goes back as far as when Obama was president. "We're sitting on a record amount of money right now,"...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don't stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Attorney Who Fought COVID Mandates Suspended For Abandoning Clients

A northern Wyoming attorney who has represented clients in a few Wyoming-based COVID-19 mandate-related cases has been suspended from practicing law for the second time in the past five years. Buffalo attorney Nick Beduhn was placed under an indefinite, immediate suspension...
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah

“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Pennie Hunt: Are You A Number Person Or A Word Person?

I believe everyone is either a number person or a word person. Which one are you? There isn't a right or wrong answer. A number person loves spreadsheets filled with numbers, tracking amounts and calculating percentages. When they don't feel...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: We Grieve

While the nation begins the season of giving thanks, many are struggling to deal with deep personal loss. Last week's national news reported the killing of three young men at the University of Virginia, four university students killed in Idaho, and five killed in a shooting rampage at a nightclub in Colorado. All these tragic losses of human life were at the hands of others. Our range of emotional reaction fluctuates from anger and sadness to shock and fear for the safety of others.
WYOMING STATE

