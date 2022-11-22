Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
By The Numbers: Wyoming Voters Showed Up For The Primary But Stayed Home For The General
On the surface, it's clear Wyoming's voter turnout for the general election wasn't much to write home about with the fewest voters seen at the polls for a general election in eight years. A closer look at the...
Be thankful for Montana’s $1 billion surplus
As we gather with family and friends, trying to avoid a conversation about the election, gas prices, abortion, inflation, or global warming, there may be a bipartisan topic that can be celebrated: the next Montana budget. Our state, like many, is experiencing a one-time windfall, largely the result of the federal influx of cash from […] The post Be thankful for Montana's $1 billion surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cowboystatedaily.com
Miracle Hunt: Brain Cancer Survivor Bags Wyoming Elk
Eleven years ago, Kenneth "Chip" Madren was a robust, healthy 13-year-old who loved the outdoors in home state of Georgia. He was already an avid hunter looking forward to many seasons in the field, his father, Ken Madren told...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho has dozens of Latter-day Saint church members in the Legislature. How has faith guided politics?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Every time Wendy Horman is in Washington, D.C., she visits two places. One is the Library of Congress, because the five-term Republican state lawmaker once dreamed of becoming a librarian. The other is the National Archives Museum, where she pays respect to the U.S. Constitution.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Advance Eighth Medicaid Expansion Bill In Last Two Years
The Wyoming state lawmakers are moving forward with another Medicaid expansion bill. The Joint Revenue Committee voted 9-5 Tuesday to move forward with the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act, which would expand Medicaid services to all those defined as eligible under the Social Securities Act, an estimated 19,000 people in Wyoming, at a cost of $11 million a year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, November 24, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Mark Sletta in the Elk Mountains on the Wyoming – South Dakota border. "We love the peacefulness," Mark writes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please...
cowboystatedaily.com
A Satanic Tour Of Wyoming: Devils Tower, Devil’s Gate, Hell’s Half Acre And More
One of the most recognizable geological features in the state of Wyoming is Devils Tower. But the iconic mountain and the nation's first national monument is not the only location in the Cowboy State that gives a nod to the underworld.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Lots To Be Thankful For – Mainly That Pandemic Is In Our Rearview Mirror
Masks, guns and banks. Out here in Wyoming, that sounds like Butch Cassidy and The Wild Bunch. Butch was famously asked why he robbed banks. "That's where the money is," he answered, looking like he had just been asked the dumbest question on the planet. If Butch did not say it originally, I am sure he thought it.
Wake Up Wyoming
Medicaid Expansion Pushed On Wyoming… AGAIN!
November 2022. Some Wyoming state lawmakers are introducing yet another Medicaid expansion bill. This would be the 8th Medicaid expansion bill in the past 2 years. Yet the fight to expand goes back as far as when Obama was president. "We're sitting on a record amount of money right now,"...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Stores Overstocked Because Of Supply Chain Concerns; Could Be Bargains Out There
More than two-thirds of holiday shoppers nationwide plan to shop during Thanksgiving weekend this year, and many Wyoming businesses across the state are counting on those shoppers more than ever after more than two wild years of ups and downs for retailers.
denverite.com
Arguably the most powerful elected job in Colorado is open. Everybody wants it.
The race is on for mayor of Denver. It's arguably the most powerful political position in Colorado, due to its strong mayor form of government, collection of downtown businesses, and ownership of the state's largest single economic driver: Denver International Airport. More than a dozen candidates are in...
kiowacountypress.net
Wyoming governor’s supplemental budget request highlights state savings, more property tax relief
(The Center Square) - A supplemental state budget request released recently by Governor Mark Gordon highlights continued state savings and proposes an extension to Wyoming's property tax relief program. Wyoming's biennial budget outlining $9.7 billion in spending for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 was approved earlier this year. The state's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don't stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Attorney Who Fought COVID Mandates Suspended For Abandoning Clients
A northern Wyoming attorney who has represented clients in a few Wyoming-based COVID-19 mandate-related cases has been suspended from practicing law for the second time in the past five years. Buffalo attorney Nick Beduhn was placed under an indefinite, immediate suspension...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Who Created “How To Die In Yellowstone” Coloring Book Has New Books Out
If you ran into Andy Robbins on the street in Ranchester, you wouldn't know that the mild-mannered young man with a beard harbors an unusual talent. Robbins likes to draw people who might star on the popular Facebook page "Yellowstone...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska's deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can't ever take gun safety for granted. "I won't allow a...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
cowboystatedaily.com
Pennie Hunt: Are You A Number Person Or A Word Person?
I believe everyone is either a number person or a word person. Which one are you? There isn't a right or wrong answer. A number person loves spreadsheets filled with numbers, tracking amounts and calculating percentages. When they don't feel...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: We Grieve
While the nation begins the season of giving thanks, many are struggling to deal with deep personal loss. Last week's national news reported the killing of three young men at the University of Virginia, four university students killed in Idaho, and five killed in a shooting rampage at a nightclub in Colorado. All these tragic losses of human life were at the hands of others. Our range of emotional reaction fluctuates from anger and sadness to shock and fear for the safety of others.
cowboystatedaily.com
WYDOT’s Wyoming Signs Keep Getting Ripped Off But It’s Not As Bad As Shitterton
It's not like people are hooking up tow trucks in the middle of the night and ripping the giant Welcome to Wyoming signs out of the ground. But Wyoming road signs are being stolen. Even the giant ones on Interstates...
