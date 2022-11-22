Read full article on original website
South Iron Claims 5th Straight AV Thanksgiving Title, Fredericktown Takes 3rd Place On J98
(Ironton) The South Iron Panthers are champions of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament for the fifth straight year. South Iron defeated West County, 62-53, in the championship game Thursday night. Shots came at a premium in the first quarter, but Sawyer Huff made it 17-7 South Iron just before the...
Festus Girls Beat St. Clair in Season Opener
(ST. CLAIR) The Festus girls basketball team won their season opener Monday night at St. Clair by the score of 54-45. Josie Allen, one of the three seniors on the Festus squad scored 22 points and pulled down 5 rebounds. Another senior, Mya Courtois had nine points and freshman Aliza Skaggs added 8 points with five rebounds to help Festus get the win.
Windsor Boys Beat Valley Park 73-27
(VALLEY PARK) The Windsor Owls boys basketball team got their season started on the right note with a 73-27 win over Valley Park Tuesday night. For the Owls, Layton Hollis led the way with 21 points, A.J. Patrick netted 13 and Brenton Shirk added 11 more in the win. Even though the victory was a bit lopsided, Owls head coach Ryan McCarthy believes he did notice some things the team can build on.
William Leo Broeker Sr. — Service 11/26/22 2 P.M.
William Leo Broeker Sr. of Hillsboro passed away Monday (11/21), he was 71 years old. The funeral service will be Saturday (11/26) afternoon at 2 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The visitation for William Broeker Sr. will be Friday (11/25) evening from 5 until 8 and...
Norman Crecelius – Visitation 3:00 11/26/22
Dr. Norman Crecelius of Farmington died Monday at the age of 80. A memorial visitation will be 3 to 7 Saturday at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Darby Downey – Service 2:00 11/27/22
Darby Downey of Park Hills died Wednesday at the age of 104. The funeral service will be 2:00 Sunday at the Elvins Baptist Church with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation for Darby Downey will be 5:30 to 9 Saturday and 12:30 to 2 Sunday at the church.
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Friday, 11/25/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. **Remember the KJFF Trading Post from 9:30-10am weekday mornings on AM 1400**. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St....
Catawissa woman injured in two vehicle crash in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) One person was injured in a two vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened in the area of Highway 30 at Local Hillsboro Road when a 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by 57-year-old Gary Meyer of Fenton struck the left side of a 2012 Mazda 3 driven by 18-year-old Valecia Ruzicka of Catawissa.
Body Found In Farmington
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Wednesday, 11/23/22
J-98 Trading Post numbers for Wednesday, 11/23/2022. (Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. **Remember the KJFF Trading Post from 9:30-10am weekday mornings on AM 1400**
Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities
(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show opens this weekend
(Festus) The Lenhard Family Light Show was a huge success during Halloween and now they are transitioning to their Christmas display. Just like for Halloween, the show will be settled in at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Justin Lenhard says there are so many Christmas song options, it’s very difficult to narrow it down.
City of Festus hires Broombaugh as its next fire chief
(Festus) The City of Festus has hired a new fire chief moving forward. On Saturday, during a special session of the Festus City Council and an appointment by Mayor Sam Richards, the council unanimously approved former Rock Community Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Broombaugh as its next chief. Mayor Richards says it’s a good move to find someone with a wealth of knowledge and experience.
Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel
(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
