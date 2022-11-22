Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bakersfield Californian
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Toys for Tots kicks off in Delano, McFarland
The Delano-McFarland area of Kern County is again sponsoring its Toys for Tots program with a goal of helping 2,000 area families, more than the 1,600 who were aided last Christmas. The Marine Reserves sponsor the collection, but any agency or business wishing to host an event to generate funds...
Bakersfield Californian
Robert Morris Colonials and the Mercer Bears square off
Mercer Bears (2-3) vs. Robert Morris Colonials (2-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -7.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Robert Morris Colonials will take on the Mercer Bears at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. Robert Morris finished 8-24 overall with a 3-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22...
Comments / 0