ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

If You've Worked For An Erratic And Unpredictable Boss Like Elon Musk, Tell Us What Happened

By Megan Liscomb
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4MbH_0jJRxS2100

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter at the end of October, the company has been in a state of turmoil and users have been predicting the social media site's demise . From paid account verification leading to widespread impersonation issues to thousands of people losing their jobs, the company has been in the news a lot, with many headlines focused on Musk's own unpredictable behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqZOp_0jJRxS2100
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Just off the top of my head, there were the employees let go "by mistake" in rounds of layoffs who were then reportedly asked to return , the messy and short-lived double verification idea, the "extremely hardcore" pledge employees were asked to make to remain at Twitter 2.0, and the engineer Musk appears to have fired via tweet for disagreeing with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gM3qs_0jJRxS2100
- / Twitter account of Elon Musk/AFP via Getty Images

Musk has also made controversial decisions, like reinstating Twitter accounts for users like Kanye West, Andrew Tate, and former president Donald Trump. The chaos has led major advertisers to pull out of the platform and CBS News has paused posting its content to Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgxMJ_0jJRxS2100
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

And Musk has been tweeting through it all, sometimes with the energy of a substitute teacher who's lost control of the class:

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended

@elonmusk 10:53 PM - 06 Nov 2022

And at other times, his tweets are more, um, whatever this is:

And lead us not into temptation …

@elonmusk 01:19 AM - 21 Nov 2022

So if watching the news out of Twitter reminds you of a chaotic and unpredictable boss you've worked under, we want to hear from you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Wfrw_0jJRxS2100
Michael Gonzalez / Getty Images

Tell us in the comments below or via this anonymous form what your boss did that reminds you of Elon Musk, how your team reacted, and how it all ended and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli Changes Name To ‘Elon Musk’ On Twitter & Is Applauded For Retweeting Democratic Candidates

Valerie Bertinelli had fans applauding as she changed her name on Twitter to “Elon Musk” in a subtle protest against his new subscription-based verification on the platform. In what some called a “master class in trolling,” the famous sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 pay-for-a-blue-check plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of next week’s midterms… all while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who purchased the app in October, said earlier this year that he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent.
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker

Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy