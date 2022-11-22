Read full article on original website
MATISI HITS WIN NUMBER 500
MCDONALD OH- Thanksgiving weekend is special in the world, but it was even more special for the Matisi family on Wednesday as head basketball coach Tony Matisi, from starting out as coach at Ursuline (92-98), to being the all time winningest head coach in Lowellville history (98-2013) , to South Range (2013-2019) and now at McDonald gotten his 500th career victory, as the Lady Blue Devils had a come from behind victory against the Windham Bombers 57 to 37.
Local head coach reaches major milestone with win
According to the OHSAA website, Matisi is the 24th coach to reach 500 wins.
CAPTAIN HOOK LEADS WARRIORS TO FIRST WIN
BROOKFIELD OH- Coming in to the new basketball season, everyone knew Brookfield carried one of the area’s best players. On Tuesday night in their season opener Sophia Hook backed up that statement by dropping 32 to lead the Warriors to a big 55-30 win over Lakeview. Along with her...
EDGEWOOD PROTECTS HOME COURT AGAINST RAIDERS
ASHTABULA OH- Edgewood opened the season on Tuesday night welcoming in a historically good program in South Range. The Warriors were set on protecting their home court and showed no signs of intimidation. The two teams battled to open the game. The score was tied 11-11 after one frame, and then the halftime break saw the Warriors have a slim 23-21 lead. However a big second half would let them walk away with a 51-41 win.
Top running backs running on all cylinders to final four: OHSAA football Division IV state semifinal preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Glenville’s undefeated season faced doubt in the second quarter Saturday night in Tiffin, the Tarblooders turned to their sturdy junior running back. D’Shawntae Jones ran behind Glenville’s big line and through the Cougars’ first, second and third levels of defense. He lowered his shoulders,...
Why demolishing the Wolstein Center is a good move for CSU and Cleveland
Cleveland State University’s proposed new master plan includes tearing down the 31-year-old Wolstein Center. The deteriorating downtown arena where CSU plays basketball has been running a deficit for years. Ideastream Public Media commentator Terry Pluto said the Wolstein Center, initially called the CSU Convocation Center, was expected to be...
