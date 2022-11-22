ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collins, OH

MATISI HITS WIN NUMBER 500

MCDONALD OH- Thanksgiving weekend is special in the world, but it was even more special for the Matisi family on Wednesday as head basketball coach Tony Matisi, from starting out as coach at Ursuline (92-98), to being the all time winningest head coach in Lowellville history (98-2013) , to South Range (2013-2019) and now at McDonald gotten his 500th career victory, as the Lady Blue Devils had a come from behind victory against the Windham Bombers 57 to 37.
LOWELLVILLE, OH
CAPTAIN HOOK LEADS WARRIORS TO FIRST WIN

BROOKFIELD OH- Coming in to the new basketball season, everyone knew Brookfield carried one of the area’s best players. On Tuesday night in their season opener Sophia Hook backed up that statement by dropping 32 to lead the Warriors to a big 55-30 win over Lakeview. Along with her...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
EDGEWOOD PROTECTS HOME COURT AGAINST RAIDERS

ASHTABULA OH- Edgewood opened the season on Tuesday night welcoming in a historically good program in South Range. The Warriors were set on protecting their home court and showed no signs of intimidation. The two teams battled to open the game. The score was tied 11-11 after one frame, and then the halftime break saw the Warriors have a slim 23-21 lead. However a big second half would let them walk away with a 51-41 win.
CANFIELD, OH
Why demolishing the Wolstein Center is a good move for CSU and Cleveland

Cleveland State University’s proposed new master plan includes tearing down the 31-year-old Wolstein Center. The deteriorating downtown arena where CSU plays basketball has been running a deficit for years. Ideastream Public Media commentator Terry Pluto said the Wolstein Center, initially called the CSU Convocation Center, was expected to be...
CLEVELAND, OH
Last-minute trophy walleye in Lake Erie derbies: NE Ohio fishing report for the weekend of Nov. 23-25

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jim Holton, 71, of Millford, Mich. could have a lot to be thankful for on Sunday at noon. Both the Lake Erie Fall Brawl and the Walleye Slam walleye derbies that began on Lake Erie on Oct. 15 will wrap up on Sunday at noon, and Holton’s 13.62-pound, 31.5-inch walleye caught last Tuesday off Lorain is in line to win both derbies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Ohio youth hunters harvest 9,515 deer in 2 days

The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s youth season include: Tuscarawas (411); Coshocton (364); Muskingum (286); Holmes (277); Knox (272); Guernsey (250); Washington (247); Harrison (229); Licking (228); and Carroll (194).
OHIO STATE
6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of six amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
OHIO STATE
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
ODOT still looking for more snow plow drivers in Northeast Ohio

The holiday season is officially underway, which means thousands of Northeast Ohio drivers will be hitting the roads for holiday shopping and winter gatherings. How drivable those roads will be when the snow falls has a lot to do with how many snow plows are out clearing the roads. The...
AKRON, OH

