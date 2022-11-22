MCDONALD OH- Thanksgiving weekend is special in the world, but it was even more special for the Matisi family on Wednesday as head basketball coach Tony Matisi, from starting out as coach at Ursuline (92-98), to being the all time winningest head coach in Lowellville history (98-2013) , to South Range (2013-2019) and now at McDonald gotten his 500th career victory, as the Lady Blue Devils had a come from behind victory against the Windham Bombers 57 to 37.

LOWELLVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO