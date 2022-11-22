Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
New LHSAA format sets up some new-look playoff matchups in high school football
The high school football playoffs look a little different this year. A new format created by the LHSAA during the summer has created some unique playoff pairings, with schools from two different enrollment classifications facing each other for the same state championship. That is especially evident now as 13 local...
lafourchegazette.com
Tarpons push into Thibodaux Tournament Finals with win over Southside
The South Lafourche boys’ basketball got a win over a quality opponent on Tuesday night, punching a ticket to the finals at the Thibodaux Thanksgiving Classic. The Tarpons beat Southside 56-46 on Tuesday night, improving to 2-0 on the season, which punching a ticket into the Championship Game on Wednesday where they will face Ellender.
fox8live.com
LHSAA football state quarterfinals kickoff on Friday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve hit the quarterfinal edition of the LHSAA football state playoffs. With a visit to the Caesars Superdome right around the corner, the matchups only get bigger. Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies hosts U-High on Friday night. The Catholic League has three schools left:...
Despite being seeded higher than No. 10 Westgate, second-ranked Neville ready to become road warriors
It seems like Neville’s 39-game winning streak, that led them to the Superdome, last in 2016, was so long ago. That season, the then Mickey McCarty led Tigers fell to an undefeated Edna Karr squad. The year prior, in 2015, is when championship hardware was hoisted on Forsythe Avenue. Neville looks to return to the […]
NOLA.com
Here’s what has Brother Martin feeling grateful about reaching the state quarterfinal round
Brother Martin began the football playoffs with a 20-0 deficit and fears among several players that this could be it. “Definitely all kinds of thoughts going through your head,” senior defensive tackle Brenden LeBlanc said. “Once we settled down and we could stop their quarterback, we knew we had a shot.”
NBC Sports
Grambling vs Southern: How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic, Live Stream, TV Channel, kickoff time for Saturday’s game
The 2022 Bayou Classic takes place on Saturday, November 26 on NBC and Peacock as the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers go head-to-head at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the 49th installment of this historic rivalry. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET, see below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.
College Football Fans Furious With LSU's Latest Playoff Ranking
In just his first year at the helm, Brian Kelly has a legitimate chance to lead LSU to the College Football Playoff. On Tuesday, the fourth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings was released. The Tigers have jumped up to the No. 5 spot. LSU is coming off a...
houmatimes.com
Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday
Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.
Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road
Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
Rolling shootout ends on SUNO campus, prompts classes to end early
NEW ORLEANS — Southern University at New Orleans ended classes early on Wednesday afternoon after a shootout between two cars ended in a campus parking lot earlier in the day. According to a post on the university's verified Instagram account, the shooting happened around 10:55 a.m. in the Natural...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving in Louisiana
It is a Thanksgiving tradition, the Dawnbusters Kiwanis Club and Krewe of Carrollton deep fried more than 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers.
WDSU
Pearl River priest who pled guilty to obscene acts on altar speaks about his actions
NEW ORLEANS — A former Catholic priest convicted recently of obscenity for engaging in lewd acts with two dominatrices on an altar inside a church is breaking his silence. WDSU Investigates spoke one-on-one with Travis Clark, who was convicted of having sex with two women on the altar of a church.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in shooting on Thanksgiving Day in St. Claude area, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a shooting Thanksgiving Day in the St. Claude area, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities just before 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Robertson Street (map), they said. The woman, 46, was found inside a home on the block....
Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies
BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
1 shot to death, 2 hurt in Baton Rouge Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office […]
whereyat.com
Best Patio Bars in New Orleans | Best NOLA Patio Bars
With nice weather year-round (if somewhat hot during the summer months), it's no surprise that we rank the city's best patio bars. There are so many patio bars in New Orleans !. Best New Orleans Patio Bars. Most places in the city offer cozy outside spots, surrounded by beautiful oak...
