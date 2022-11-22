Read full article on original website
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Oregon suffers blowout loss to UCONN to open the PK85
Portland, Ore. - Thursday night in Portland was a tough showing for the Oregon Ducks as they went into the game with just seven scholarship players and a Top 25 opponent on the docket. The game didn't go nearly as anyone hopped, and the Ducks were blown out. Oregon was...
College Football News
Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction Game Preview
Oregon vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. Record: Oregon (9-2), Oregon State (8-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Oregon Will Win. The Pac-12 Championship is there for the taking. USC is already in, and Oregon can...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Opens PK Legacy Against No. 9 Iowa
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State will open the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament with its first game against a ranked foe when it takes on No. 9 Iowa on Friday at the Chiles Center. The Beavs will take on the Hawkeyes at 5:30 p.m. in their first nationally televised game...
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
Football state championship game preview: St. Paul and Lost River prepare to put on a fireworks show in Class 1A title game
The state’s largest classification, full of the smallest schools, will see the end of the season on Saturday as No. 1 St. Paul faces off against No. 3 Lost River in a rematch from a game in September. The Class 1A title game will be on Saturday at 1...
Emerald Media
Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned
---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
eugeneweekly.com
A Track Record of Neglect
PeaceHealth doctor Christy Horton pleaded guilty Nov. 1 in Eugene Municipal Court to one count of first degree animal neglect related to her three great Danes. Two remaining charges were dismissed by the city of Eugene as part of the plea deal. Horton was charged with animal cruelty, but never...
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
beachconnection.net
Central Oregon Coast's Florence Holiday Festival Expands, with Gnomes, Lighted Parade
(Florence, Oregon) – A long-standing tradition on the central Oregon Coast is expanding this year. The Florence Holiday Festival is getting some new additions, thanks to the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, and some of it is truly aglow. (Above: near Florence, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) December 3...
kcfmradio.com
Standoff Ends Peaceably; Agressive Coyotes; LCSO Looking for Information on Abandoned Vehicle; Caregiver Month Recognized
A brief standoff with a possibly armed subject Wednesday at a Florence apartment complex disrupted things for a few hours. Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies had information that a man wanted by the Oregon State Parole Board was at an apartment at the 43rd Street Apartments. Deputies also had information that 39-year old Justin Martinez may have been armed, so the Sherrif’s Special Response Team was called in at 10:45 Wednesday morning to make the arrest. According to spokesman Sgt. Tom Speldrich Martinez initially refused to exit the apartment, but after nearly four hours he surrendered and was taken into custody at 3:30 PM without incident. Martinez was also wanted on a Florence Municipal Court warrant. Troopers with the Oregon State Police and Florence Police officers assisted.
kezi.com
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers
EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
thatoregonlife.com
Shooting at Bobbi’s VIP Room in Springfield, Oregon Leaves One Dead
A shooting at a strip club in Springfield, Oregon occurred this morning at 2:30 am, resulted in two people being shot with one dead. At this time, KVAL is not reporting much, as there is no word on the suspected shooter or the condition of the surviving victim. The club where the shooting occurred was at Bobbi’s VIP Room at 1195 Main Street.
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Nov. 25
On Sunday 11/20/22, Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Wacker Point Rd. northwest of Noti after receiving reports that a hunter had located a deceased person in the woods. Wacker Point Rd. is located north of Hwy. 126 and is also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd. Deputies responded and identified the deceased person to be a white male in his 30’s. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. If you have any information about this case or traveled on Wacker Point Rd. on Friday 11/18/22 through Sunday 11/20/22, please contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
kcfmradio.com
State Police and Lane County Sheriffs Converge on Siuslaw Dunes Apartments
State Police and Lane County Sheriffs Converge on Siuslaw Dunes Apartments. Early today the Oregon State Police with assistance from the Lane County Sheriff’s Department swat team converged upon the Siuslaw dunes apartments on 43rd and highway 101. There was no official information coming from authorities as to the reason for the swell of law enforcement in the area, but Florence Police Chief John Pitcher did share that he did not believe that the public was in danger, but that Oregon State police were conducting the scene and he was not at liberty to divulge any information until it was cleared by OSP troopers on the scene. By about 3:40 this afternoon the area was cleared out with the exception of two vehicles, one osp and one Lane County sheriff deputy. Coast radio is awaiting official word on the operation and we expect to know more later this evening or tomorrow morning.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Nov. 24
On November 22, 2022 just prior to 5:45am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a head-on traffic crash on Prairie Rd. near Maxwell Rd. in Eugene. Medics responded and determined that the driver of one of the involved vehicles, 23-year old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek, had died. Preliminary investigation revealed that the1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Jenks had been traveling southbound on Prairie Rd. when it failed to negotiate a curve. The Sunfire crossed into the oncoming northbound lane where it struck a 2010 Ford F150 pickup driven by 58-year old Harvey James Arnold of Eugene. Evidence at the scene indicated that Jenks was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
nbc16.com
OR 34 near Corvallis back open after crash; power lines cleared from highway
CORVALLIS, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that OR 34, Corvallis-Lebanon Highway is closed at Electric Road one mile east of Corvallis. A crash has closed the highway and power lines are reported down across all lanes. Drivers are asked to delay their travel in that...
Lebanon-Express
Richards Cleaners, historic Albany business, to close after 70 years
After seven decades, Richards Cleaners — with three locations, in Albany, North Albany and Lebanon — will close its doors one last time by year's end. That's not to say the business doesn't have a few wrinkles to iron out first. Owner Brian Hovelsrud said the decision came...
klcc.org
North Eugene residents plead for end to industrial noise pollution
The Eugene City Council is considering an ordinance to change the way the city regulates commercial and industrial noise. (Section 6.750 of the Eugene code, 1971) During a public hearing Monday evening, River Road area resident Laura Shoe described a deep humming she hears, early in the morning, that she said comes from the Zip-O Laminators plant, three miles away.
hh-today.com
City cites violations at downtown building
The bike and I were going west on Albany’s First Avenue Tuesday when a white paper notice in the window of a long-vacant building caught my eye. This address, 129 W. First, has been in the news here before. Years ago it housed taverns, including the Westerner and later the First Round and a sports bar named Espolon. For a brief time it served as temporary headquarters for the American Legion.
