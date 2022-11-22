ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Leafs beat Wild 4-3 behind Murray's saves, Jarnkrok's goal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Minnesota 4-3 on Friday and spoiled Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury's return to the net. Mitch Marner scored first for Toronto to stretch his point streak to 15...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Senators ride 3 power-play goals to 5-1 rout of Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each had a power-play goal, helping the Senators stop a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub also scored, Drake Batherson had two assists and Cam Talbot made 31 saves.
ANAHEIM, CA
Ovechkin and Oshie power Capitals past Flames 3-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist, helping the Washington Capitals to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Ovechkin scored career goal No. 791 at 12:24 of the third period, firing a quick wrist shot from the left circle past Calgary's Jacob Markstrom on the power play to secure the Captials' second straight win.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by...
BOSTON, MA

