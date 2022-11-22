Read full article on original website
Missouri beats rival Arkansas to gain bowl eligibility
Brady Cook passed for 242 yards and a touchdown and ran for 138 yards and a score as Missouri defeated
AP source: Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule are finalizing a deal to make him the Cornhuskers' coach
Raiders vs. Seahawks NFL Week 12 prediction: Preview, odds and injury report
What’s your score prediction?
SCORES: High School Red Zone – Week 15
Playoffs continue Friday as we're down to just ten teams left to decide the five Upper State Champions in South Carolina.
Northern Star: Tieryn Plasch
MAPLE, Wis.- Northwestern high school’s Tieryn Plasch will soon be crowned the girl’s basketball team’s All-time Leading Scorer. “When I was in 7th grade, I set some goals for high school. One of them was to be on varsity my freshman year, and then another was to reach a thousand points, so just to be able to do it and come so close to the record, it’s really exciting for me,” says Plasch.
Superior Girls Basketball Opens Season with 68-26 Victory Against Hayward
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior girls basketball team opened up their season on Tuesday with a win as they defeated Hayward 68 to 26. The Spartans (1-0) will next play at Rockford on November 29th.
