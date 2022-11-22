Read full article on original website
Superior Girls Hockey Improves to 2-0 with 5-1 Victory over Chippewa Falls/Menomie
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior girls hockey team improved to 2-0 on the season on Tuesday after topping Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5 to 1. The Spartans would score five unanswered goals after giving up the 1st goal in the 1st period. Superior (2-0) will next host Duluth Marshall on December 1st.
Inside the House: Zach Stejskal
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The month of November is pinned as Men’s Health Awareness month and this month specifically hits home for the UMD men’s hockey team who launched the campaign ‘Mo-Bros’ in support of the fight against cancer. One of the faces of that campaign is none other than UMD junior goaltender, Zach Stejskal who sat down with My9 Sports’ Zach Schneider to share how he fought the good fight.
Superior Girls Basketball Opens Season with 68-26 Victory Against Hayward
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior girls basketball team opened up their season on Tuesday with a win as they defeated Hayward 68 to 26. The Spartans (1-0) will next play at Rockford on November 29th.
Non-binary, Ojibwe, Mexican: Duluth resident & Minnesota District 8B Representative-elect Alicia Kozlowski brings life experiences to Legislature
ABE ASHER - Sahan Journal - November 23, 2022. Alicia Kozlowski was working fulltime and going to school for a masters degree when her mother’s friend gave her a gift: a red folding chair. “Shirley Campbell had said, ‘If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring...
Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Closing
DULUTH, Minn. – “We do about a hundred surgeries a week. So, most vet clinics would love to do that in about a month so the volume that we are able to do is amazing. The fact that we can keep it low cost as well,” said Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Certified Veterinary Technician, Chelsea Bartels.
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
The DECC Is Prepping For Thanksgiving
DULUTH, Minn — It’s a job that some people may not like. For others it’s the exact opposite John McDonald, a chef at Mid Coast Catering is one person who enjoys potato peeling. McDonald said, “There’s something Zen about peeling potatoes, you know, it just makes the...
Participants Stuffed The Streets In Annual Gobble Gallop Race
DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday morning, the streets were stuffed with turkey trotters and gobble gallopers in an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Duluth. It was the 17th annual Gobble Gallop 5-k and over 1,500 families put on their turkey hats and ran. Other race options included the Tough Turkey one...
Downtown Duluth: Small Business Saturday Specials
DULUTH, Minn. — If you plan on participating in Small Business Saturday on November 26, Downtown Duluth released a list of member businesses who are participating. A Place for Fido: 10am to 9pm, Raffle entry with purchase. Bookstore at Fitger’s: 10am to 9pm, 3 Book signings, Grand Prize drawing...
Jay Cooke State Park To Partially Close For Hunt Dec. 3-7
CARLTON, Minn. — Jay Cooke State Park will be partially closed for a special hunt taking place early in December. The closure for a muzzleloader rifle hunt and staff decided to limit access to parts of the park to protect resources and prevent the overpopulation of deer. In a...
‘Abusive Clergy List’ Released By Catholic Diocese Of Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Catholic Diocese of Superior released its list late Tuesday of “abusive clergy who have substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.”. The list of 23 names comes after three clergy file reviews over the past year, including one by an independent security consulting firm, according to Dan Blank, the director of administrative services at the diocese, in a written statement released at 5 p.m.
Thousands Served Free Meals For Thanksgiving At The DECC
Several thousand Northlanders spent their Thanksgiving at the DECC for a free plate. The College of St. Scholastica was the organizer behind it, but it took a lot of volunteers to put the event on. In all, more than 400 people volunteered their time to help over the last week. Some of those volunteers were families working together.
Duluth: Local Reaction to Nightclub Shooting
DULUTH, Minn. — The Flame Nightclub is a popular downtown Duluth bar that is known for being a safe place for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For the last 8 years Nicole has been a bartender and is now the general manager at the nightclub. As you might expect her reaction to the killings at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is sorrow.
Duluth Shelter Sees Several Animals Abandoned Outside, Says Abuse And Neglect Of Pets Is Rising
DULUTH, Minn. — Animal Allies says it’s seeing a disturbing trend pick up: more abuse and neglect cases of Northland pets. The Duluth-based animal shelter made two posts on Facebook just this week about pets being abandoned. In the first post, they wrote that two puppies were discovered...
‘Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar’ Expanding To Island Lake With ‘Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar’
ISLAND LAKE, Minn. — The owners behind Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth’s Canal Park is expanding into Island Lake, and in a familiar location to many in the area. The new establishment is called Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar. It’s being constructed in the former Boondocks...
Duluth Pack Encourages Shopping Local For Small Business Saturday
With Black Friday taking place tomorrow, it’s important to remember the smaller, local businesses and shop them on Small Business Saturday. Duluth Pack may well be the very definition of a small business. The 140th anniversary of the founding of Duluth Pack is just weeks away. In 2007 Tom Sega bought the company. He had used its products for years and was impressed. “I just feel in love with this brand and thought it could be so much bigger than it was at the time and here we are today, 15 years later and just having a blast and reaching out and expanding and people loving our brand and what we’re about and our core values.”
Free Thanksgiving Meal Held In Cloquet
The Thanksgiving meal at Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet also served the meals to the community today. Turkey was on the menu at this meal, as was many of the other traditional foods, including; stuffing. “We are doing deliveries and to-goes out of VFW location, also in Cloquet,” Corina...
Thanksgiving Buffet At The DECC Details
DULUTH, Minn. — If you don’t have Thanksgiving plans, you can head over to the DECC and grab a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. This year, ham is on the menu instead of turkey. Organizers say this is because of the national turkey shortage. Plates will also include...
Vacant Superior Council Seat To Be Filled In April Special Election
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior city councilors voted Tuesday to wait until a special election in April to fill now-former councilor Warren Bender’s seat who resigned suddenly a week ago. Bender cited a medical issue for leaving his 3rd District council seat after 15 years. He also apologized to...
Local band works on new album
Members of the local band Born Too Late started preparing songs to record their second album. Born Too Late is student led with singer Rokkyn Kavajecz (SHS), guitarist and singer Traxx Kavajecz (SHS), and bassist Taylor Shykes (Denfeld). In January, they will go to Sacred Heart in Duluth to record.
