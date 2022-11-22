ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

northernnewsnow.com

Inside the House: Zach Stejskal

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The month of November is pinned as Men’s Health Awareness month and this month specifically hits home for the UMD men’s hockey team who launched the campaign ‘Mo-Bros’ in support of the fight against cancer. One of the faces of that campaign is none other than UMD junior goaltender, Zach Stejskal who sat down with My9 Sports’ Zach Schneider to share how he fought the good fight.
FOX 21 Online

Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Closing

DULUTH, Minn. – “We do about a hundred surgeries a week. So, most vet clinics would love to do that in about a month so the volume that we are able to do is amazing. The fact that we can keep it low cost as well,” said Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Certified Veterinary Technician, Chelsea Bartels.
FOX 21 Online

The DECC Is Prepping For Thanksgiving

DULUTH, Minn — It’s a job that some people may not like. For others it’s the exact opposite John McDonald, a chef at Mid Coast Catering is one person who enjoys potato peeling. McDonald said, “There’s something Zen about peeling potatoes, you know, it just makes the...
FOX 21 Online

Participants Stuffed The Streets In Annual Gobble Gallop Race

DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday morning, the streets were stuffed with turkey trotters and gobble gallopers in an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Duluth. It was the 17th annual Gobble Gallop 5-k and over 1,500 families put on their turkey hats and ran. Other race options included the Tough Turkey one...
FOX 21 Online

Downtown Duluth: Small Business Saturday Specials

DULUTH, Minn. — If you plan on participating in Small Business Saturday on November 26, Downtown Duluth released a list of member businesses who are participating. A Place for Fido: 10am to 9pm, Raffle entry with purchase. Bookstore at Fitger’s: 10am to 9pm, 3 Book signings, Grand Prize drawing...
FOX 21 Online

Jay Cooke State Park To Partially Close For Hunt Dec. 3-7

CARLTON, Minn. — Jay Cooke State Park will be partially closed for a special hunt taking place early in December. The closure for a muzzleloader rifle hunt and staff decided to limit access to parts of the park to protect resources and prevent the overpopulation of deer. In a...
FOX 21 Online

‘Abusive Clergy List’ Released By Catholic Diocese Of Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Catholic Diocese of Superior released its list late Tuesday of “abusive clergy who have substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.”. The list of 23 names comes after three clergy file reviews over the past year, including one by an independent security consulting firm, according to Dan Blank, the director of administrative services at the diocese, in a written statement released at 5 p.m.
FOX 21 Online

Thousands Served Free Meals For Thanksgiving At The DECC

Several thousand Northlanders spent their Thanksgiving at the DECC for a free plate. The College of St. Scholastica was the organizer behind it, but it took a lot of volunteers to put the event on. In all, more than 400 people volunteered their time to help over the last week. Some of those volunteers were families working together.
FOX 21 Online

Duluth: Local Reaction to Nightclub Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — The Flame Nightclub is a popular downtown Duluth bar that is known for being a safe place for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For the last 8 years Nicole has been a bartender and is now the general manager at the nightclub. As you might expect her reaction to the killings at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is sorrow.
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Pack Encourages Shopping Local For Small Business Saturday

With Black Friday taking place tomorrow, it’s important to remember the smaller, local businesses and shop them on Small Business Saturday. Duluth Pack may well be the very definition of a small business. The 140th anniversary of the founding of Duluth Pack is just weeks away. In 2007 Tom Sega bought the company. He had used its products for years and was impressed. “I just feel in love with this brand and thought it could be so much bigger than it was at the time and here we are today, 15 years later and just having a blast and reaching out and expanding and people loving our brand and what we’re about and our core values.”
FOX 21 Online

Free Thanksgiving Meal Held In Cloquet

The Thanksgiving meal at Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet also served the meals to the community today. Turkey was on the menu at this meal, as was many of the other traditional foods, including; stuffing. “We are doing deliveries and to-goes out of VFW location, also in Cloquet,” Corina...
FOX 21 Online

Thanksgiving Buffet At The DECC Details

DULUTH, Minn. — If you don’t have Thanksgiving plans, you can head over to the DECC and grab a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. This year, ham is on the menu instead of turkey. Organizers say this is because of the national turkey shortage. Plates will also include...
FOX 21 Online

Vacant Superior Council Seat To Be Filled In April Special Election

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior city councilors voted Tuesday to wait until a special election in April to fill now-former councilor Warren Bender’s seat who resigned suddenly a week ago. Bender cited a medical issue for leaving his 3rd District council seat after 15 years. He also apologized to...
spartanspin.com

Local band works on new album

Members of the local band Born Too Late started preparing songs to record their second album. Born Too Late is student led with singer Rokkyn Kavajecz (SHS), guitarist and singer Traxx Kavajecz (SHS), and bassist Taylor Shykes (Denfeld). In January, they will go to Sacred Heart in Duluth to record.
DULUTH, MN

