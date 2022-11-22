With Black Friday taking place tomorrow, it’s important to remember the smaller, local businesses and shop them on Small Business Saturday. Duluth Pack may well be the very definition of a small business. The 140th anniversary of the founding of Duluth Pack is just weeks away. In 2007 Tom Sega bought the company. He had used its products for years and was impressed. “I just feel in love with this brand and thought it could be so much bigger than it was at the time and here we are today, 15 years later and just having a blast and reaching out and expanding and people loving our brand and what we’re about and our core values.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO