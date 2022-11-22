ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

City of Platteville receives resignation from City Manager

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Platteville received a resignation letter from its City Manager Tuesday. In a letter to the Common Council, Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel said his resignation as full-time manager is effective Jan. 13, 2023. “The emotions I feel in tendering this resignation are beyond...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
littlevillagemag.com

Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County

The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
MARION, IA
x1071.com

Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County

An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
superhits106.com

Recount confirms Isenhart’s reelection to Iowa House

A recount of ballots cast in the race to represent a portion of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives found the incumbent still won by nearly 100 votes, though by one fewer vote than initially reported. Following the recount, Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, had 6,164 votes, compared to 6,070 for Republican challenger Jennifer Smith in the race for House District 72.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
LINN COUNTY, IA
KIMT

One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
MANCHESTER, IA
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ed-Co & Maquoketa Valley to share Superintendent

The Edgewood-Colesburg school board and Maquoketa Valley school board are pleased to announce that they will be sharing a superintendent starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Both school boards approved the agreement at their board meetings on Monday, November 21. The districts will enter into a one-year agreement where the...
MAQUOKETA, IA
iheart.com

One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa

(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
MANCHESTER, IA
KWQC

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Morison, according to Whiteside County Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road at 1:32 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injury, officials said. Officers on the...
MORRISON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Pet of the Week | Bellamy

It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Bellamy is a 4-year-old sweetheart and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy