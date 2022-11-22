Read full article on original website
astaga.com
BTC Worth $1 Mln, Predicts Cathie Wood
The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain because of the current collapse of FTX. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto value is down by a heavy 65% on 12 months up to now (YTD) foundation. Nonetheless, Cathie Wooden, Ark Make investments founder remains to be bullish on the Bitcoin value prediction amid fixed collapse.
astaga.com
Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling
On-chain information reveals Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their promoting lately, one thing that would result in additional plunge within the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Trade Influx CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Final Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the present rise within the...
astaga.com
Binance unveils its proof of reserves mechanism
Binance’s proof of reserves system initially exhibits outcomes for the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin. The crypto trade will add different tokens and networks in addition to implement ZK-SNARKs. Crypto exchanges wish to present they’ve the property they need to maintain after the surprising collapse of FTX. Binance has printed...
astaga.com
4 of the Best Metaverse Crypto Coins to Buy For 2023
The metaverse is predicted to blow up in progress over the approaching years. Or a minimum of Bloomberg appears to suppose so. Analysts at Bloomberg have forecast that the metaverse might be price $800 billion within the close to future, and now could be the right time to start out trying to find the very best metaverse crypto tasks that may outperform in the way forward for social interplay.
astaga.com
Binance Confident to Raise $2 Billion for Its Crypto Recovery Fund
Ever for the reason that collapse of the crypto change FTX, Binance chief Changpeng Zhao has been actively working to arrange a restoration fund to assist distressed, but essentially sturdy corporations. In addition to, Binance has additionally doubled its fundraise plans from $1 billion to now at $2 billion. Throughout...
astaga.com
Whales Started Removing Ethereum (ETH) Holdings, stETH-ETH Depegs
Whales turned lively after crypto costs fell to the bottom ranges, beginning to purchase the dip. Because of this, the crypto market recovered with Bitcoin and Ethereum costs skyrocketing over 8% and 10%, respectively. Now, whales appear to have began eradicating Ethereum from liquidity swimming pools and Defi liquidity platforms.
astaga.com
Can MicroStrategy Levered Bitcoin Bet Crash The Market?
Because the Bitcoin market confronted turmoil surrounding the potential bankruptcy of Genesis Buying and selling and Digital Foreign money Group (DCG), chatter stored surfacing that Michael Saylor’s and MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin bet could possibly be in jeopardy if the worth continues to fall. This elephant within the room has...
astaga.com
Privacy coins price predictions: Monero, Dash, Zcash
Privateness cash like Monero and Sprint present further security measures. Demand for these cash is predicted to maintain rising within the subsequent few years. Sprint, Monero, and Zcash are among the finest privateness cash to purchase. With cryptocurrencies plummeting, some buyers imagine that cash that present utility will thrive in...
astaga.com
New York Law Cracks Down On Bitcoin Mining
As anticipated, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed into regulation a moratorium on Bitcoin mining in New York. The regulation is the primary of its type and raises far-reaching questions. Particularly, Hochul signed a invoice that bans new Bitcoin mining operations that use carbon-based vitality sources. Nonetheless, as a result of...
astaga.com
Will Solana hit the $20 level soon after adding 5% to its value today?
Solana is at present outperforming the opposite main cryptocurrencies and will surpass the $20 degree quickly. SOL, the native coin of the Solana blockchain, is one of the best performer amongst the highest 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap right now. At press time, Solana is buying and selling at $14.03, up by greater than 5% within the final 24 hours.
astaga.com
Ankr Network token (ANKR/USD) jumps 6% to resistance
Ankr Community token rose after changing into a RPC for Sui blockchain. The token might right regardless of the intraday good points. Ankr Community (ANKR/USD) witnessed elevated investor curiosity on Thursday, pushing the token up 6%. The good points mirrored optimistic cryptocurrency news. Consideration is not going to shift as to whether the token will maintain good points because it hits a key resistance degree.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Hashrate Declines As Mining Difficulty Stays At ATH Levels
Information reveals the Bitcoin mining hashrate has been on a decline lately as the problem is presently at all-time excessive ranges. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Is Down Virtually 7% From The Current Excessive. The “mining hashrate” is an indicator that measures the whole quantity of computing energy presently linked to the...
astaga.com
Asia Crypto Lender Matrixport Seeks Fundraise At $1.5B Valuation
Considered one of Asia’s largest cryptocurrency lenders Matrixport Applied sciences Pte is trying to elevate a staggering $100 million in contemporary funding at a $1.5 billion valuation. This improvement comes at a time when main crypto lenders like BlockFi and Genesis have been dealing with an enormous liquidity crunch amid the FTX collapse.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Closing In On This Bullish Crossover, Relief Finally Ahead?
On-chain information reveals Bitcoin is closing in on a crossover that has traditionally proved to be bullish for the value of the crypto. Bitcoin Brief-Time period And Lengthy-Time period UTXO Age Bands Strategy Crossover. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC has often noticed a big rise...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miners Now Face Darkest Situation Since 2015
Bitcoin, thought of the biggest cryptocurrency by way of market capitalization, can be exiting the month of November with buying and selling costs which might be considerably decrease than what it had the identical time final yr. It may be recalled that in November 10, 2021, BTC was in a...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) reclaims $110 support. A reason to be optimistic about further gains?
Wednesday’s reduction rally amongst most cryptocurrencies underlined traders’ confidence was crawling again. Crypto tokens, equivalent to Bitcoin Money (BCH/USD), had misplaced key necessary ranges publish the collapse of the FTX change. Nonetheless, the newest bullish rally has helped the token of the Bitcoin fork declare an necessary stage at $110. The cryptocurrency traded at a excessive of $119 earlier than cooling off barely. At press time, BCH was buying and selling at $115, above the important thing help stage.
astaga.com
Dump Incoming? Rogue BTC-e Is Moving $165M in Bitcoin
After a yr of close to dormancy, Bitcoin funds of the rogue change BTC-e are on the transfer once more. Chainalysis, an American blockchain evaluation agency headquartered in New York Metropolis, is reporting that 10,000 BTC, price about $165 million, have been transferred. The vacation spot of the transactions are...
astaga.com
Here is the next price target for Chainlink (LINK/USD)
LINK rose by 4% on Friday amid a five-day profitable streak. The cryptocurrency faces some resistance on the 50-day MA. Traders should purchase on potential correction and goal $8. An intraday achieve of 4% on Friday was sufficient to take the price of Chainlink (LINK/USD) to $6.9. The token is...
astaga.com
FTX’s Collateral Dropped to $9 Billion from $60 Billion
On Tuesday, November 22, in a letter to employees, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried outlined a $51 billion crash within the firm’s collateral which has dropped to $9 billion from $60 billion. In his letter obtained by Bloomberg, SBF wrote {that a} mixture of sell-offs in cryptocurrencies, a credit score...
astaga.com
Singapore’s Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Faces Police Investigation
One other crypto lender, now based mostly out of Singapore, is in main hassle. As per the most recent growth, Singapore Police is now investigating crypto lender Hodlnaut Pte on prices of fraud and dishonest. Alike different gamers out there, the beleaguered crypto lender’s operations have come underneath stress this...
