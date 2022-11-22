ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

Detroit News

91-year-old woman dies in Southfield house fire

Southfield — A 91-year-old woman died in a fire Thursday in her Southfield home, authorities said. Fire chief Johnny Menifee said firefighters dispatched to the 29000 block of Leemoor Drive at 10:48 a.m. found the home engulfed in flames. "The home was fully involved, with 30-40 foot flames coming...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Elderly woman dead after blaze tears through Southfield home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 91-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Southfield early Thanksgiving Day after a blaze tore through the structure. Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said multiple stations responded to the blaze, which was reported at 29000 Leemoor Road Thursday morning. When they arrived, they...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Three injured in traffic crash that shut down Miller Road in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have shutdown Miller road in Dearborn for emergency repairs, police said Friday. The repairs were needed after a vehicle believed to be speeding struck a cement barrier around midnight Thursday. The Wayne County Road Commission shutdown the road in all directions at Rotunda to...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Recent deaths from Carbon Monoxide renew calls for safety checks

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’s a story we tell every year – and again, the silent killer strikes. "It's silent, you can't smell it, you can't see it," said Chief James Harris, Detroit Fire Department. "That's why its do important to get that carbon monoxide detector." Last week,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Father, son found dead in Detroit after possible carbon monoxide poisoning

(CBS DETROIT) - A father and son were found dead in Detroit on Monday after suffering from possible carbon monoxide poisoning.According to the Detroit Police Department, a father in his early 20s and his one-year-old son were found in a running vehicle inside a garage at a home on Mercier and Martin Street on the city's southwest side. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, while his son was taken to a local hospital and later died. The official causes of death are unknown and pending autopsies. 
DETROIT, MI

