(CBS DETROIT) - A father and son were found dead in Detroit on Monday after suffering from possible carbon monoxide poisoning.According to the Detroit Police Department, a father in his early 20s and his one-year-old son were found in a running vehicle inside a garage at a home on Mercier and Martin Street on the city's southwest side. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, while his son was taken to a local hospital and later died. The official causes of death are unknown and pending autopsies.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO