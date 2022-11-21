ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Montgomery County grand jury indicts Houston woman accused of transporting stolen dogs in U-Haul

A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a Houston woman accused of operating a dog transport business as a guise to sell stolen dogs. Tiara Alsaid, 26, was arrested Aug. 31 during a traffic stop in The Woodlands where four injured dogs were discovered in the back of a U-Haul. Alsaid is facing charges of animal cruelty and theft, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She also had outstanding drug warrants in Brazos County, the sheriff’s office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Conroe man pretended to be cop after ‘skip scanning’ at New Caney Walmart, authorities say

Alan Benitez, 30, was stopped by a loss prevention officer on Sunday attempting to leave the store after placing an item into his checkout bag without scanning, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 4. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-man-detained-after-falsely-identifying-as-17602318.php.
CONROE, TX
District buys large acreage

The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
HOUSTON, TX

