Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendMae A.Houston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
Related
3 former Liberty ISD workers accused of depriving food from student who ate own feces, drank urine
Three former educators with the district were charged with child endangerment, but now one of them was able to find work, and her new district is being pressed for answers.
wtaw.com
Identities Released Of One Who Died And Two Who Were Rescued In The Collision Of A Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus And A Wrong Way SUV
College Station police has released more information about last weekend’s collision of a wrong way SUV and a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus. The driver of the SUV who died was identified as Anthony Dewayne Johnson of Navasota. A passenger in the SUV who was rescued by a tow...
3-year-old shot in Richmond neighborhood, according to Fort Bend County deputies
An investigation is underway after a child was shot and transported to a medical center.
Mom's gravesite looks like someone 'dug her up,' son tells only ABC13
Holidays are a time of joy, but also grief. A devastated son tells only ABC13 the heartbreaking discovery he made when he went to visit his mother's gravesite.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County grand jury indicts Houston woman accused of transporting stolen dogs in U-Haul
A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a Houston woman accused of operating a dog transport business as a guise to sell stolen dogs. Tiara Alsaid, 26, was arrested Aug. 31 during a traffic stop in The Woodlands where four injured dogs were discovered in the back of a U-Haul. Alsaid is facing charges of animal cruelty and theft, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She also had outstanding drug warrants in Brazos County, the sheriff’s office said.
Teens as young as 14 steal several cases of beer and threaten Dollar Store employee, HPD says
The suspects try to get away so fast that one of them trips over himself and briefly loses a shoe, while another crashes the basket into the red column outside.
Click2Houston.com
Herpes diagnoses for 2 more office workers after infected janitor urinated in water bottles; additional charges filed, investigators say
HOUSTON – More charges have been filed against a janitor who told investigators that his “sickness” led him to commit reprehensible and unspeakable acts against employees at a doctor’s office along the East Freeway, leaving multiple employees with a lifelong incurable disease. The acts in question...
Texas Gas Station Clerk Opens Fire On Customer Who Broke Jar Of Salsa
Breanna Miranda was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Pearland city manager fired after unanimous vote following budget blunder
PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland City Manager Clay Pearson was terminated effective immediately after a unanimous vote by the city council. Editorial note: The above video is from a previous story. The city said it held a closed executive session Monday night and voted 6-0 to terminate Pearson. Last week,...
Deputy opens fire at suspect who pointed weapon in NW Harris Co. neighborhood, sheriff's office says
The reported chaos appeared to have began when a business owner was followed to her home, where four suspects tried to rob her, deputies say.
mocomotive.com
Conroe man pretended to be cop after ‘skip scanning’ at New Caney Walmart, authorities say
Alan Benitez, 30, was stopped by a loss prevention officer on Sunday attempting to leave the store after placing an item into his checkout bag without scanning, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 4. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-man-detained-after-falsely-identifying-as-17602318.php.
Pearland City Council unanimously votes to fire city manager following budget miscalculation
During a closed executive session, the city council voted six to zero on the decision to fire Clay Pearson, effective immediately.
fox26houston.com
Delano Burkes still missing, Congresswoman, local Houston leaders ask public for help
HOUSTON - Houston political and local leaders are now joining the calls for answers to the mysterious disappearance of Delano Burkes. "We want to find Mr. Burkes," said U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "We need everyone from the clubs, to neighbors, to look at your RING video or any kind of video that you have."
mocomotive.com
Firefighter suffers injuries while battling large blaze at business in Spring, officials say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a large blaze at a business in Spring Monday, officials said. South Montgomery County Professional Firefighters with South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial fire at a building in the 25000 block of Interstate 45 around 7:45 p.m.
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
houston-today.com
District buys large acreage
The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
Click2Houston.com
2 robbery suspects accused of pepper spraying, pulling knife on Walmart employees in west Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON – Deputies are working to identify two men who are accused of robbing a Walmart in west Harris County back in August. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, deputies responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at a Walmart located at 3506 State Highway 6 South and Westpark Drive. Investigators...
Neighbor says group shot outside house before man barricaded himself in hourslong SWAT standoff
At this point, it's not clear if the man who barricaded himself inside the home shot anyone or was also a victim. What exactly led up to the hourslong standoff is unclear.
Family of 84-year-old reverend believes he was attacked after going missing during morning walk
The family of a beloved reverend with dementia believes their loved one was actually beaten, but they're getting little answers about what actually happened.
Click2Houston.com
Woman’s current boyfriend opens fire on her child’s father, his mother, his brother during custody exchange in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A child drop off just before the holiday reportedly turned violent in northeast Houston on Wednesday. According to the Houston Police Department, a woman showed up to her ex-boyfriend’s house in the 9310 block of Friendly Road for a child custody exchange around 8 p.m. Police...
Comments / 0