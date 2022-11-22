Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Utah man charged with threatening passenger on flight
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested and charged in federal court with carrying a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight and using it to threaten another passenger, according to the federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Salt Lake City filed a complaint...
Idaho State Journal
Woman dies on hike in Utah's Zion Park, husband rescued
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah's Zion National Park, officials said. The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile (25-kilometer) hike through the park area known as...
Idaho State Police searching for person who threw full beer bottle at trooper's car on Thanksgiving Day
On November 24, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., an Idaho State Police Trooper was conducting a DUI investigation westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 52 in Ada County on the right shoulder of the roadway. The Trooper had a suspect in custody in the rear seat of his patrol vehicle. An individual in a dark colored passenger car, possibly with a soft top, threw a full beer bottle at the Trooper's vehicle. ...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Idaho's enduring spirit of freedom
I have had the great opportunity this month to recognize 21 Idahoans with the 2022 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award. I created the award in 2002 to honor Idaho veterans and volunteers for their outstanding service to our country and its veterans. Veterans organizations across Idaho nominate the...
At least 10 deaths on Idaho roads prior to Thanksgiving
At least 10 people died and several others suffered injuries in wrecks across Idaho during the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Authorities are hoping that the remainder of the holiday season is less deadly on Idaho's roads and have launched a public safety campaign with that goal in mind. Idaho State Police announced that they have teamed up with over 40 law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the state...
Idaho Capitol tree lighting ceremony set for Monday in Boise
Idaho Gov. Brad Little and first lady Teresa Little will begin the winter holiday season with the Idaho Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony Monday evening in Boise. Festivities are open to the public and start at 5:30 p.m. on the front steps of the Idaho State Capitol Building with a performance from the 25th Army Band, according to a press release Little’s office issued Tuesday. The actual tree lighting will...
Snow taking toll on East Idaho, causing wreck that partially shut down I-15
The first of two winter storms forecast to hit East Idaho this weekend caused numerous wrecks on Saturday on Interstate 15. One of the crashes shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello for over an hour but did not result in any injuries. The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Saturday when a northbound 2019 Kenworth semi driven by a 24-year-old man from Franklin was passing a previous crash...
WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Second weekend storm forecast to hit East Idaho today through Tuesday morning
The second of two weeekend winter storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings to alert the public about the several inches of snow and 40 mph winds that are forecast to hit much of East Idaho late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. The hardest hit area is forecast to be Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit, where up to...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: A season to be grateful for Idaho educators, students and families
This holiday season, I am tremendously thankful for the opportunity of serving Idaho schools and families as superintendent of public instruction for the past eight years. I especially want to thank my staff and educators in schools across the state for their amazing energy, innovation and commitment to our cause of helping Idaho students achieve and succeed.
Winter storms hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks
Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
