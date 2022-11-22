ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Arizona 38, Arizona State 35

ARIZ_Wiley 51 run (Loop kick), 8:51. ASU_Valladay 4 run (C.Brown kick), 10:35. ASU_Badger 4 pass from T.Bourguet (C.Brown kick), :58. ARIZ_Coleman 9 run (Loop kick), 12:43. ASU_Sanders 9 pass from T.Bourguet (C.Brown kick), 7:08. ARIZ_Wiley 12 run (Loop kick), 6:07. ARIZ_Wiley 72 run (Loop kick), 4:00. ASU_Valladay 1 run (C.Brown...
TEMPE, AZ
Colorado St. 17, New Mexico 0

CSU_Ross-Simmons 21 pass from Millen (Boyle kick), 3:34. CSU_Horton 41 pass from Millen (Boyle kick), 6:04. RUSHING_New Mexico, C.Washington 18-88, S.White 4-12, N.Jones 2-10, An.Erickson 1-7, Wysong 2-(minus 2), Montes 8-(minus 44). Colorado St., Morrow 22-62, Thomas 2-12, Millen 7-6, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Aggrey 1-(minus 1), Horton 1-(minus 3). PASSING_New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Daily 11-22-22 This burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe

In 1991, Bill Taylor opened Willie’s Burgers in Sacramento, a small burger joint known for its big flavor that makes for a perfect meal stop where Interstate 80 connects to Highway 50. Now in its second generation as a family-run business, Willie’s has truly earned its place as an anchor in Sacramento. But burgers aren't the only draw. • 21-year-old vodka distiller to close Bay Area tasting room 
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Colorado Springs reckons with past after gay club shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When officials unfurled a 25-foot rainbow flag in front of Colorado Springs City Hall this week, people gathered to mourn the victims of a mass shooting at a popular gay club couldn’t help but reflect on how such a display of support would have been unthinkable just days earlier. With a growing and diversifying population, the city nestled at the foothills of the Rockies is a patchwork of disparate social and cultural fabrics. It’s a place full of art shops and breweries; megachurches and military bases; a liberal arts college and the Air Force Academy....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Chargers' receiver Williams sidelined Sunday vs. Cardinals

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Arizona due to a nagging ankle injury. Williams suffered a high sprain to the right ankle in an Oct. 23 loss against Seattle. He missed the next two games and played the first quarter last week against Kansas City before he re-injured the ankle on a 15-yard reception.
COSTA MESA, CA
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the...
UTAH STATE

