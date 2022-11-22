ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
astaga.com

BTC Worth $1 Mln, Predicts Cathie Wood

The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain because of the current collapse of FTX. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto value is down by a heavy 65% on 12 months up to now (YTD) foundation. Nonetheless, Cathie Wooden, Ark Make investments founder remains to be bullish on the Bitcoin value prediction amid fixed collapse.
Futurism

Coinbase May Be in Real Serious Trouble Now

Coinbase, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is really feeling the pressure following the collapse of rival exchange FTX. The company's shares hit astonishing lows this week, sliding a whopping nine percent on Monday alone. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether have also tumbled, with the former hitting two-year lows this week.
cryptoslate.com

Record quantities of Bitcoin leave exchanges in readiness for contagion fallout

Market jitters from the FTX collapse have triggered record quantities of Bitcoin leaving global exchanges. Bitcoin Magazine Senior Analyst Dylan LeClair noted that 136,992 BTC had been withdrawn over the past 30 days, adding that the event was “historic.” The figure equates to 0.7% of the circulating supply.
Fortune

Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP, speaks during the New York Times DealBook conference in New York on Nov. 10, 2016. In boardrooms at Fortune 500 companies, at swanky Wall Street bars, and in the halls of business schools across the country, there’s been a consistent debate over “what’s next?” for U.S. inflation over the past year.
u.today

Bitcoin Price Will Hit $1 Million, Says Superstar Investor Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood, chief executive officer of investment management firm Ark Invest, continues to stand by her firm’s prediction that Bitcoin is likely to hit $1 million by 2030. “You know, sometimes you need to battle-test, you need to go through crises to see the survivors first of all,” said the noted investor.
NEWSBTC

Crypto Market Loses $60B In Two Days As Bitcoin Price Plunges

The past few days in the Bitcoin and crypto market have had a forceful impact from the bears. The prices of most of the crypto assets have been tolling to the south beyond expectation. In addition, the entire market is experiencing a decline due to the collapse of the FTX exchange.
Mother Jones

They Weren’t Rich But They Wanted to Invest. Then They Lost Everything on FTX.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In early November, Iqbal Kassam, a Vancouver-based 30-year-old, had decided to take a couple of days off. His marketing business was running smoothly and the crypto markets, which he had been actively following and investing in on the side, seemed to have cooled, requiring less of his day-to-day attention. So he and his wife decided to go on a quick vacation and visit his in-laws.
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall

Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
forkast.news

New York State passes two-year moratorium on some crypto mining facilities

New York became the first U.S. state to enact a temporary ban on new cryptocurrency mining permits at fossil fuel plants, despite a strong lobby effort by cryptocurrency industry groups against the measure. Fast facts. The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, will impose a two-year moratorium on...
e-cryptonews.com

Bitcoin: The Reason Behind its Creation

Bitcoin has taken the reigns of cryptocurrency and has been moving since 2009. As the currency pioneer, it has seen the top of the world and has hit rock bottom. But it is still people’s first choice to trade in the crypto market. It was first introduced in 2009,...
u.today

Coinbase (COIN) Stock Plunges to New Record Low

The shares of Coinbase, the leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, have collapsed to a new low of $40.61. It is now down a staggering 90% from the all-time high of $429 that was achieved in April 2021. This was the month Coinbase became a publicly traded company. Coinbase’s stock has been...

