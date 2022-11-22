Read full article on original website
Criminal Minds: Evolution Series Premiere Review: Too Close to Home
It's finally time to reunite with the BAU team. But as Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 1 shows, this team has been through the ringer. It may take their most significant unsub yet to reunite them for good and mend their broken spirits. The more things change, the more...
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Art of Dying
What happens when Mary gets a call from an old family friend in need of help, but the case turns out to be a lot bigger than they thought?. On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 6, when the gang helps a retired hunter, they find out that she left out some crucial details that later prove to be a big part of what's been happening.
Watch FBI: International Online: Season 2 Episode 7
When an American businessman's bodyguard and girlfriend are kidnapped, there are big questions. The team investigated on FBI: International Season 2 Episode 7 as they touched down in Barcelona. The Fly Team was forced to question if the man was as innocent as he claimed. Meanwhile, Raines grew closer to...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Single mom reveals why she will never shop at Goodwill again: ‘I was a big fan of Goodwill’
A mom has sworn off ever shopping at or donating to Goodwill stores ever again, and her reason is going viral across TikTok. Heather Anne gained more than 3.8 million views, 400,000 likes and 15,000 comments when she shared her shocking shopping experience to her account. Now, much like the...
Kelsey Grammer Confirms David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning for Frasier Revival
As previously teased for years and then confirmed, Frasier is getting a revival series on Paramount+. Amid reports that most of the original cast would not be coming back for this new series, Kelsey Grammer is setting the record straight. The man behind the titular character has confirmed David Hyde...
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 8 Review: The Odyssey
The search for the mysterious took center stage, and that quest put Reginald through some exciting tasks. Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 8 showcased the quality of the show and managed to balance quirkiness and serious topics. Although the lack of some important characters was evident, the adventure Reginald...
La Brea Season 2 Midseason Report Card: Best Episode, Most Improved Character Arc, and More!
The first half of La Brea Season 2 went by so fast. After Gavin and Izzy landed in 10,000 BC in the season premiere, new missions and new mysteries were introduced for the characters. Most of them flowed seamlessly, like meeting Gavin’s birth parents or Lucas’s redemption arc, but others...
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
Fire Country Adds a Redemption Arc to the Firefighting Genre, But Can It Handle the Heat?
It's always interesting when a show delves into unknown territory. At first glance, Fire Country seems like your typical, run-of-the-mill firefighter drama. There's the captain that's a bit too harsh to his teammates, the firefighters that make life on the team enjoyable, and the memorable trail-blazing fires. But there's one...
Murf Speaks! Star Trek: Prodigy's Dee Bradley Baker Shares His Lifelong Love of Trek and Its Message
Dee Bradley Baker is one of the most prolific and talented voice actors in the animated entertainment industry. Chances are you've grown up listening to his characters on Phineas & Ferb, Adventure Time, SpongeBob SquarePants, and American Dad!, to name just a few of the hundreds of shows on which he's brought characters to life.
Holland Roden and Tyler Hynes Preview Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
What's better than two Tyler Hynes Christmas movies in one year? Holland Roden joining him for Time for HIm to Come Home for Christmas!. Holland and Tyler star in the moving and emotionally rewarding film, the latest in a series of Christmas movies from Blake Shelton, based upon his song, Time for Me to Come Home.
Spotify's Top Bingeworthy Podcasts to Get You Through The Holiday Weekend
The holidays are for family, food, and bingeing podcasts once you're finished with the whole family and food thing. We're kidding, but not really. With an abundance of family-friendly podcasts, whether it's thrilling audio dramas or heartwarming tales, Spotify has something for everyone. Podcasts can be the perfect thing to...
Brant Daugherty Talks #Xmas, Writing and Directing Alone in the Dark, and the Moment He'll Never Forget
Former Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daughtery will be starring with former Nashville star Clare Bowen in the upcoming Hallmark movie, #Xmas. As the title suggests, Christmas goes viral when Bowen's character, Jen, a talented up-and-coming interior designer who keeps to herself, enters a contest with a social media slant.
