ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Art of Dying

What happens when Mary gets a call from an old family friend in need of help, but the case turns out to be a lot bigger than they thought?. On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 6, when the gang helps a retired hunter, they find out that she left out some crucial details that later prove to be a big part of what's been happening.
TV Fanatic

Watch FBI: International Online: Season 2 Episode 7

When an American businessman's bodyguard and girlfriend are kidnapped, there are big questions. The team investigated on FBI: International Season 2 Episode 7 as they touched down in Barcelona. The Fly Team was forced to question if the man was as innocent as he claimed. Meanwhile, Raines grew closer to...
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Ingram Atkinson

After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime

This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
TV Fanatic

Kelsey Grammer Confirms David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning for Frasier Revival

As previously teased for years and then confirmed, Frasier is getting a revival series on Paramount+. Amid reports that most of the original cast would not be coming back for this new series, Kelsey Grammer is setting the record straight. The man behind the titular character has confirmed David Hyde...
TV Fanatic

Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 8 Review: The Odyssey

The search for the mysterious took center stage, and that quest put Reginald through some exciting tasks. Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 8 showcased the quality of the show and managed to balance quirkiness and serious topics. Although the lack of some important characters was evident, the adventure Reginald...
TV Fanatic

Fire Country Adds a Redemption Arc to the Firefighting Genre, But Can It Handle the Heat?

It's always interesting when a show delves into unknown territory. At first glance, Fire Country seems like your typical, run-of-the-mill firefighter drama. There's the captain that's a bit too harsh to his teammates, the firefighters that make life on the team enjoyable, and the memorable trail-blazing fires. But there's one...
TV Fanatic

Holland Roden and Tyler Hynes Preview Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

What's better than two Tyler Hynes Christmas movies in one year? Holland Roden joining him for Time for HIm to Come Home for Christmas!. Holland and Tyler star in the moving and emotionally rewarding film, the latest in a series of Christmas movies from Blake Shelton, based upon his song, Time for Me to Come Home.
TV Fanatic

Spotify's Top Bingeworthy Podcasts to Get You Through The Holiday Weekend

The holidays are for family, food, and bingeing podcasts once you're finished with the whole family and food thing. We're kidding, but not really. With an abundance of family-friendly podcasts, whether it's thrilling audio dramas or heartwarming tales, Spotify has something for everyone. Podcasts can be the perfect thing to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy