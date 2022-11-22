Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
BoxingNews24.com
Sugar Ray Leonard teaching Ryan Garcia slap hook
By Brian Webber: Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard took some time to give pointers to the young lightweight star Ryan Garcia this week, showing him how to throw his lightning-quick snap left hook. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former five-division world champion Sugar Ray showed off his left hook...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
realcombatmedia.com
CANELO SAYS HE ONLY WANTS TO FIGHT A REMATCH WITH DMITRY BIVOL AT 175
Canelo clarifies about rematch with Bivol: “Same weight, that’s it”. San Diego, CA (November 24th, 2022)– Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol to be at the same weight class as the first meeting: 175 pounds and not at 168 as has been rumored.
BoxingNews24.com
Frank Martin talks Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia and Michel Rivera fights
By Allan Fox: Undefeated lightweight contender Frank Martin is picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to defeat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th in their fight in Washington, D.C. Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) has sparred with Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) in the past, and he thinks he’s got too much ability for the undefeated WBA super featherweight champion Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs).
Boxing Insider
Shakur Stevenson Tears Into Isaac Cruz And William Zepeda During Blistering Live Stream
“I feel like we’re fighters at the end of the day,” Shakur Stevenson announced on a social media live stream. Clearly agitated by the fact he’s not getting high level opposition, the 19-0 fighter called out some of the bigger names out there, such as Isaac Cruz and William Zepeda. “Sugar Ray Leonard and all of them dudes was 25, 24 fighting each other,” Stevenson said. “If I’m willing to make these fights happen and these dude’s not, y’all right to call them ducks.” Stevenson then differentiated himself from those he’s critical of. “I’m not ducking no smoke,” he said. “I’m not saying no to no fights.”
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte wants to avenge losses to Fury & Joshua after Franklin fight
By Barry Holbrook: Dillian Whyte wants to avenge the bitter knockout defeats he suffered at the hands of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua not long ago. The loss to Fury last April was especially embarrassing for the 34-year-old Whyte, considering he was never competitive for an instant in that fight before getting knocked out in the sixth round.
Boxing Scene
Canelo: I Wasn't 100% in Bivol Fight, He Can't Give Anything More - I Can!
Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has clarified that he wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol to take place in the same division as their first encounter - the light heavyweight limit of 175-pounds. Back in May, Bivol outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to secure a dominant twelve round...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis leaked sparring video for Jan.7th fight against Hector Garcia
By Dan Ambrose: Leaked sparring video of Gerovnta ‘Tank’ Davis was posted on Friday, showing him preparing for his January 7th fight against Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C. Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) is looking sharp, showing speed and excellent counterpunching well ahead of his title defense of...
The Ring Magazine
Ringside: Great Punchers are Great Fighters
Being on the receiving end of Jackson’s punching power was not a pleasant experience for Dennis Milton, who lost their 1991 middleweight title bout by first-round knockout. (Photo: The Ring) 24. Nov. One of Julian Jackson’s most celebrated (and chilling) one-punch knockouts took place 32 years ago today. On...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford says Errol Spence fight will happen next year if at all
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says that if he and Errol Dpence Jr are going to fight, it will happen next year. With that said, if Crawford’s next fight against David Avanesyan doesn’t do well on BLK pay-per-view on December 10th in terms of bringing in a lot of buys, it’s fair to say that he can permanently forget about a fight against Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) in the future.
BoxingNews24.com
“I’d love to see him chin Tyson Fury” says Eddie Hearn about Derek Chisora
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn says he’d like to see the huge underdog Derek Chisora knock out Tyson Fury next month when he challenges him for his WBC heavyweight title on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Hearn thinks Chisora is a good bloke, so...
BoxingNews24.com
Franklin’s trainer: Whyte is a “Wounded lion, we’re going to finish him off”
By Scott Gilfoid: Jermaine Franklin’s trainer Jesse Addison says Dillian Whyte is a “wounded lion,” and they’re going to “finish him off” on Saturday night in their 12-round fight on DAZN. Whyte got all worked up in response to Addison’s comments about him, and...
Regis Prograis: 'I know I'm the best, I just need to prove it'
Regis Prograis' talent makes him too risky for the big names in the junior welterweight division to face him. Winning the vacant belt on Saturday will give him some leverage.
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte can still become world champion says Darren Barker
By Scott Gilfoid: Darren Barker believes Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte can still become a heavyweight world champion after eleven years as a professional. Despite the 34-year-old Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) having been knocked out in two of his last four fights and narrowly missed a third knockout loss, Barker feels that he’ll be in a position to contest for a world title after two victories.
Boxing Scene
Giving Thanks For in Boxing in 2022
Boxing has had a hell of a year in 2022 even with what didn’t happen. No, we aren’t getting Errol Spence-Terence Crawford this year and maybe not ever. Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia will happen in 2023 if interim opponents don’t derail it. Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua in December never felt realistic.
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford must fight Boots Ennis or Spence in 2023 or vacate WBO belt
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford must defend his WBO welterweight title against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or Errol Spence Jr in 2023 or vacate the belt. Crawford, 35, is going to need some willingness to stick it out with the negotiations with Spence next year if doesn’t want to have to defend his WBO title against Boots Ennis and wind up getting knocked out by him.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: “This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"
Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: I'm Massively Confident That I Can Beat Chris Eubank Jr.
Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is convinced that he will come away with a big win when he faces middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. Smith's fight with Eubank has been finalized for January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester. For Smith, it's the biggest fight of his...
