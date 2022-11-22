Now that the Mission Impossible franchise has become so large, there’s plenty to look back on. Mission Impossible 7 will do just that. Rather than opting for a radically new direction or anything like that, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt will face some old demons with higher stakes. In fact, the story is going to be so huge that the film will be split into two parts, both under the title of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.

1 DAY AGO