"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Charles Koppelman Dies: Hit-Making Record Executive And Martha Stewart Living Chairman Was 82

Charles Koppelman, whose publishing and talent development vision made him one of the recording industry’s top executives, has died at 82. No cause was given by his son, Brian, showrunner of “Billions,” and daughter Jenny Koppelman Hutt. “He spent his last days surrounded by those he loved the most,” wrote Brian on social media. Koppelman saw the potential of music publishing early in his career. He He began his career as a singer and songwriter, part of the legendary Aldon Music staff under CEO Don Kirshner that included Carole ing, Neil Sedaka, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. He moved on to...
Everything Leaving Netflix in December

By our count, there are 112 new movies and shows being added to Netflix in December. That’s the good news. The bad news is 34 movies and shows are leaving Netflix in December. So if you want to watch any of the titles, below, the clock is definitely ticking.
Why ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Is Titled ‘Dead Reckoning’

Now that the Mission Impossible franchise has become so large, there’s plenty to look back on. Mission Impossible 7 will do just that. Rather than opting for a radically new direction or anything like that, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt will face some old demons with higher stakes. In fact, the story is going to be so huge that the film will be split into two parts, both under the title of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming

Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

