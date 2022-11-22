ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS11

LMPD: 1 dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot in the Russell neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police said officers arrived at South 31st Street and River Park Drive to find a man who had multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at UofL Health after being rushed to...
wdrb.com

Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
Wave 3

Police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting at apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving morning LMPD officers were out trying to track down a shooter at the Oxmoor apartments near St. Matthews. The victim was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds. The calm of a holiday morning was broken around nine Thursday morning outside of the Oxmoor...
WLKY.com

1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
wdrb.com

City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
wdrb.com

Crews battle fire with heavy smoke near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire crews are at the scene of a fire with heavy smoke billowing across downtown Louisville. MetroSafe confirmed to WDRB News that the fire was reported at 4:57 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. That's between West Oak and West Hill streets in the Park Hill neighborhood.
wdrb.com

Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
Wave 3

Man dead after accident on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 2p.m. officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. Investigation determined that the adult man who...
WLKY.com

Police: Man caught raping sleeping woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is facing a rape charge after someone walked in on him assaulting a woman. The alleged rape happened at a home along Plantus Place Wednesday afternoon. Mycal Thompson, 36, allegedly walked into the victim's room while she was sleeping, according to an...
wdrb.com

FOUND | Louisville police locate missing 22-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a missing 22-year woman who is believed to be endangered. Jessica Stoll went missing Nov. 15 around 8 p.m., but police say she was found safe on Nov. 23, and will be reunited with family. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
WLKY.com

24-year-old man arrested for wrong-way crash on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police arrested a 24-year-old Louisville man early Wednesday morning for causing a wrong-way crash that sent one person to the hospital. An arrest slip states that Nickolas Meecha, 24, was driving the wrong way on Interstate 71 when he collided head-on with another vehicle at the I-64 interchange ramp.
wdrb.com

Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
