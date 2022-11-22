Read full article on original website
LMPD: 1 dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot in the Russell neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police said officers arrived at South 31st Street and River Park Drive to find a man who had multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at UofL Health after being rushed to...
Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
Crews battle fire with heavy smoke near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire crews are at the scene of a fire with heavy smoke billowing across downtown Louisville. MetroSafe confirmed to WDRB News that the fire was reported at 4:57 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. That's between West Oak and West Hill streets in the Park Hill neighborhood.
Woman in 'critical condition' after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot and injured in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street, according to an LMPD press release.
2 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Jefferson County Judicial Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-vehicle crash in downtown Louisville ended with a car on the doorstep of the Jefferson County Judicial Center. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at 7th and Liberty streets around 5 p.m. Two passenger vehicles had...
Police: Man caught raping sleeping woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is facing a rape charge after someone walked in on him assaulting a woman. The alleged rape happened at a home along Plantus Place Wednesday afternoon. Mycal Thompson, 36, allegedly walked into the victim's room while she was sleeping, according to an...
FOUND | Louisville police locate missing 22-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a missing 22-year woman who is believed to be endangered. Jessica Stoll went missing Nov. 15 around 8 p.m., but police say she was found safe on Nov. 23, and will be reunited with family. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
18-year-old Louisville man dies after single-vehicle crash on Eastern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole late Tuesday night. An LMPD spokesperson said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Eastern Parkway and Barrett Avenue. That's near Calvary Cemetery in the Tyler Park neighborhood. Merril D. Kragel, 18, died at the...
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man in Louisville earlier this year, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a March shooting that resulted in another man's death. LMPD's Homicide Unit says Deion Griffey is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in connection a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood on March 28. According to authorities,...
24-year-old man arrested for wrong-way crash on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police arrested a 24-year-old Louisville man early Wednesday morning for causing a wrong-way crash that sent one person to the hospital. An arrest slip states that Nickolas Meecha, 24, was driving the wrong way on Interstate 71 when he collided head-on with another vehicle at the I-64 interchange ramp.
Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
