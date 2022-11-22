TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the names of people involved in a fatal crash in Clark County that left one dead, and others hurt. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.

CLARK COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO