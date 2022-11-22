Read full article on original website
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau River District Businesses to Mark Small Business Saturday
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Several Wausau River District businesses will hold special events to mark Small Business Saturday tomorrow. River District Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske says that includes the city’s first-ever Ale Trail, featuring Wisconsin craft beer samples at several downtown businesses. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to get to see some small businesses, do holiday shopping, and taste some Wisconsin craft beers as well.”
Advocacy group objects to Marathon County supervisors’ attempt to align with religious organization
A nonprofit advocating the principle of separation of state and church has strongly objected to attempts by some Marathon County supervisors to “replace secular public health care with a religiously oriented crisis pregnancy center”. Issuing a press statement on Tuesday, the Freedom From Religion Foundation said the proposal...
thecitypages.com
UPDATE: First Student apologizes for Wausau bus cancellations, vows reforms
First Student, which the Wausau School District contracts with to bus district children, sent an apology last week to families for delays and route cancelations. That came with promises to fix the situation. And after a weekend of planning, the school district says the first day after the changes didn’t...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Officers Encourage Planning Ahead of Busy Night for Bars, Taverns
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest nights of the year for bar and tavern activity, and that’s not lost on the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Brad Tatro says patrol officers will be paying special attention to signs of...
Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state
The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Office of Rural Health Recognizes Local Physician Assistant as Wisconsin Rural Health Hero
The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health has recognized a local physician assistant as a Wisconsin Rural Health Hero. Michael Conard worked for Memorial Medical Center-Neillsville for seven years before it became Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville. Michael decided to stay on through the transition and has remained at MMC-Neillsville to this day.
WSAW
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on Highway 51 in Oneida County
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. On Wednesday, weather permitting, crews will monitor Highway 51 in Oneida County. The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help...
cwbradio.com
Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released
The name of the person killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville has been released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th. An initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator, 32-year-old Patrick Davis, lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
wxpr.org
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transports record number of newborns this year
Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s NICU transported a record 62 newborns this year. The smallest weighed just 1.6 pounds. Some of them were transferred into the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. It’s a level III NICU that can handle premature newborns starting at 23 weeks gestation as well as term newborns with critical...
Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland Opens Friday
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The 17th Annual Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland opens Friday evening at the Wildwood Zoo complex. Danielle Nystrom says this year’s event will once again have more than 1 million lights, including some new displays. “We will also have horse-drawn wagon rides every Saturday through Christmas, Santa on the weekends, and some live music that will be played throughout the season.”
WEAU-TV 13
People identified in fatal Clark County crash
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the names of people involved in a fatal crash in Clark County that left one dead, and others hurt. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.
