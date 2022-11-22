Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
BoxingNews24.com
Sugar Ray Leonard teaching Ryan Garcia slap hook
By Brian Webber: Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard took some time to give pointers to the young lightweight star Ryan Garcia this week, showing him how to throw his lightning-quick snap left hook. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former five-division world champion Sugar Ray showed off his left hook...
BoxingNews24.com
Frank Martin talks Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia and Michel Rivera fights
By Allan Fox: Undefeated lightweight contender Frank Martin is picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to defeat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th in their fight in Washington, D.C. Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) has sparred with Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) in the past, and he thinks he’s got too much ability for the undefeated WBA super featherweight champion Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte wants to avenge losses to Fury & Joshua after Franklin fight
By Barry Holbrook: Dillian Whyte wants to avenge the bitter knockout defeats he suffered at the hands of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua not long ago. The loss to Fury last April was especially embarrassing for the 34-year-old Whyte, considering he was never competitive for an instant in that fight before getting knocked out in the sixth round.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis leaked sparring video for Jan.7th fight against Hector Garcia
By Dan Ambrose: Leaked sparring video of Gerovnta ‘Tank’ Davis was posted on Friday, showing him preparing for his January 7th fight against Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C. Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) is looking sharp, showing speed and excellent counterpunching well ahead of his title defense of...
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson complains about Pitbull Cruz & Zepeda not fighting him
By Sam Volz: Shakur Stevenson was complaining on social media on Tuesday, upset about how he can get highly rated young superstars Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and William Zepeda to fight him. Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs), who just arrived in the 135-lb division, says DAZN & Golden Boy Promotions...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford must fight Boots Ennis or Spence in 2023 or vacate WBO belt
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford must defend his WBO welterweight title against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or Errol Spence Jr in 2023 or vacate the belt. Crawford, 35, is going to need some willingness to stick it out with the negotiations with Spence next year if doesn’t want to have to defend his WBO title against Boots Ennis and wind up getting knocked out by him.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford says Errol Spence fight will happen next year if at all
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says that if he and Errol Dpence Jr are going to fight, it will happen next year. With that said, if Crawford’s next fight against David Avanesyan doesn’t do well on BLK pay-per-view on December 10th in terms of bringing in a lot of buys, it’s fair to say that he can permanently forget about a fight against Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) in the future.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Whyte to fight Joshua in “first half of 2023” if he beats Jermaine Franklin
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn is excited about having heavyweight Dillian Whyte back under the Matchroom Boxing banner, making his debut with DAZN this Saturday night against Jermaine Franklin, with the chance to face Anthony Joshua in a stadium fight in the first half of 2023, as long as he’s victorious.
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte can still become world champion says Darren Barker
By Scott Gilfoid: Darren Barker believes Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte can still become a heavyweight world champion after eleven years as a professional. Despite the 34-year-old Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) having been knocked out in two of his last four fights and narrowly missed a third knockout loss, Barker feels that he’ll be in a position to contest for a world title after two victories.
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Zepeda vows to battle Regis Prograis to the end
By Huck Allen: Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda is vowing to get back up and continue going to war with Regis Prograis if dropped this Saturday, November 26th, in their battle for the vacant WBC light welterweight title at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. As the saying...
BoxingNews24.com
“I’d love to see him chin Tyson Fury” says Eddie Hearn about Derek Chisora
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn says he’d like to see the huge underdog Derek Chisora knock out Tyson Fury next month when he challenges him for his WBC heavyweight title on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Hearn thinks Chisora is a good bloke, so...
BoxingNews24.com
Franklin’s trainer: Whyte is a “Wounded lion, we’re going to finish him off”
By Scott Gilfoid: Jermaine Franklin’s trainer Jesse Addison says Dillian Whyte is a “wounded lion,” and they’re going to “finish him off” on Saturday night in their 12-round fight on DAZN. Whyte got all worked up in response to Addison’s comments about him, and...
BoxingNews24.com
George Kambosos previews Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Robert Segal: Former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will be a lot busier than he normally is if he wants to defeat Ryan Garcia in their 136-lb catchweight fight on April 15th on SHOWTIME pay-per-view in Las Vegas. Kambosos notes that WBA...
BoxingNews24.com
John Ryder 167 vs. Zach Parker 167.3 – weigh-in results
By Barry Holbrook: John Ryder weighed 167 pounds, while Zach Parker came in at 167.3 lbs for their fight for the vacant interim WBO super middleweight title this Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. (Photo credit: Queensberry Promotions) Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, there’s a strong possibility...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez insists on 175-lbs for Dmitry Bivol rematch
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is insisting on the rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol at 175 rather than the handicap of 168 lbs that promoter Eddie Hearn is interested in for their potential September contest. The Mexican star could live to regret his insistence on making the...
BoxingNews24.com
Derek Chisora doesn’t care that fans are critical about Tyson Fury fight
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora doesn’t mind that fans have criticized WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury choosing him as his next opponent for December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) says his bank account is doing well with the money he’s making for...
Comments / 0