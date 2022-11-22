ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 8 Review: The Odyssey

The search for the mysterious took center stage, and that quest put Reginald through some exciting tasks. Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 8 showcased the quality of the show and managed to balance quirkiness and serious topics. Although the lack of some important characters was evident, the adventure Reginald...
Chucky Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Chucky Actually

That was a Christmas Jake, Devon, and Lexy will remember for the rest of their lives. Several more characters are dead by the end of Chucky Season 2 Episode 8, and we have a compelling hook for Chucky Season 3. Chucky always prevails. That's a rule of thumb with this...
Watch FBI: International Online: Season 2 Episode 7

When an American businessman's bodyguard and girlfriend are kidnapped, there are big questions. The team investigated on FBI: International Season 2 Episode 7 as they touched down in Barcelona. The Fly Team was forced to question if the man was as innocent as he claimed. Meanwhile, Raines grew closer to...
The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Standoff

Thanksgiving is usually a happy occasion for many people. For some, however, it just might be the worst day of their lives. The dad and his daughter can attest to this. For those who had thanksgiving plans, they are halted on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 8. Simone's twins visit their mother and grandfather, and Wesley is held hostage while working. This prompts Angela to intervene in the FBI negotiations.
Lisa Ambalavanar Talks Helping the Titans, and What’s Slithering Their Way

Lisa Ambalavanar plays Jinx on Titans Season 4. TV Fanatic got to speak with the star about joining the show, what's coming up on Titans Season 4 Episode 5, and more. Scroll down for the full interview. Could you speak a bit about how you got involved with Titans?. It...
Fire Country Adds a Redemption Arc to the Firefighting Genre, But Can It Handle the Heat?

It's always interesting when a show delves into unknown territory. At first glance, Fire Country seems like your typical, run-of-the-mill firefighter drama. There's the captain that's a bit too harsh to his teammates, the firefighters that make life on the team enjoyable, and the memorable trail-blazing fires. But there's one...

