Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 8 Review: The Odyssey
The search for the mysterious took center stage, and that quest put Reginald through some exciting tasks. Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 8 showcased the quality of the show and managed to balance quirkiness and serious topics. Although the lack of some important characters was evident, the adventure Reginald...
TV Fanatic
Chucky Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Chucky Actually
That was a Christmas Jake, Devon, and Lexy will remember for the rest of their lives. Several more characters are dead by the end of Chucky Season 2 Episode 8, and we have a compelling hook for Chucky Season 3. Chucky always prevails. That's a rule of thumb with this...
TV Fanatic
Watch FBI: International Online: Season 2 Episode 7
When an American businessman's bodyguard and girlfriend are kidnapped, there are big questions. The team investigated on FBI: International Season 2 Episode 7 as they touched down in Barcelona. The Fly Team was forced to question if the man was as innocent as he claimed. Meanwhile, Raines grew closer to...
TV Fanatic
The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Standoff
Thanksgiving is usually a happy occasion for many people. For some, however, it just might be the worst day of their lives. The dad and his daughter can attest to this. For those who had thanksgiving plans, they are halted on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 8. Simone's twins visit their mother and grandfather, and Wesley is held hostage while working. This prompts Angela to intervene in the FBI negotiations.
TV Fanatic
La Brea Season 2 Midseason Report Card: Best Episode, Most Improved Character Arc, and More!
The first half of La Brea Season 2 went by so fast. After Gavin and Izzy landed in 10,000 BC in the season premiere, new missions and new mysteries were introduced for the characters. Most of them flowed seamlessly, like meeting Gavin’s birth parents or Lucas’s redemption arc, but others...
TV Fanatic
Lisa Ambalavanar Talks Helping the Titans, and What’s Slithering Their Way
Lisa Ambalavanar plays Jinx on Titans Season 4. TV Fanatic got to speak with the star about joining the show, what's coming up on Titans Season 4 Episode 5, and more. Scroll down for the full interview. Could you speak a bit about how you got involved with Titans?. It...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Adds a Redemption Arc to the Firefighting Genre, But Can It Handle the Heat?
It's always interesting when a show delves into unknown territory. At first glance, Fire Country seems like your typical, run-of-the-mill firefighter drama. There's the captain that's a bit too harsh to his teammates, the firefighters that make life on the team enjoyable, and the memorable trail-blazing fires. But there's one...
TV Fanatic
Murf Speaks! Star Trek: Prodigy's Dee Bradley Baker Shares His Lifelong Love of Trek and Its Message
Dee Bradley Baker is one of the most prolific and talented voice actors in the animated entertainment industry. Chances are you've grown up listening to his characters on Phineas & Ferb, Adventure Time, SpongeBob SquarePants, and American Dad!, to name just a few of the hundreds of shows on which he's brought characters to life.
TV Fanatic
Brant Daugherty Talks #Xmas, Writing and Directing Alone in the Dark, and the Moment He'll Never Forget
Former Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daughtery will be starring with former Nashville star Clare Bowen in the upcoming Hallmark movie, #Xmas. As the title suggests, Christmas goes viral when Bowen's character, Jen, a talented up-and-coming interior designer who keeps to herself, enters a contest with a social media slant.
Comments / 0