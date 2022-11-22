ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Correctional officer smuggled drugs inside bags of chips at Monmouth County Jail

FREEHOLD, NJ – A Shamong man who worked as a correctional officer at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution has pleaded guilty to providing inmates with drugs in chip bags, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, New Jersey, pled guilty to second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS).   “Mr. Mack violated his sworn duty to protect and serve when he brought contraband into the jail for his own personal gain.  By doing so, he placed his fellow officers and other inmates at the jail in danger and justice requires that The post Correctional officer smuggled drugs inside bags of chips at Monmouth County Jail appeared first on Shore News Network.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hopewell Township Man Charged with Murdering His Father

HOPEWELL , N.J. (PBN) Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso reported Wednesday that a township man has been arrested and charged with the death of his father. Joelle Jackson, 54, is charged with murder and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody Tuesday evening at...
HOPEWELL, NJ
Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer

To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ Departments of the Treasury and Human Services announce a one-time benefit to be mailed to eligible ITIN taxpayers

New Jersey State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that a one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible New Jersey individuals and families who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments and file taxes using an ITIN.
