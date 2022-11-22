Read full article on original website
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New YorkAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Neptune man allegedly threatens Uber driver with a knife in East Windsor
A 28-year-old Neptune man was charged with issuing terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose after allegedly threatening an Uber Driver, according to the East Windsor Township Police Department. A police officer responded to Dutch Neck Road at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 20 in response to a...
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
$2.25M settlement for N.J. man critically injured by drunk-driving cop who had 15 drinks
The Perth Amboy man who nearly died in 2018 after a drunk cop drove into his parked car at approximately 70 mph has received a $2.25 million settlement, according to his attorney. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of...
Correctional officer smuggled drugs inside bags of chips at Monmouth County Jail
FREEHOLD, NJ – A Shamong man who worked as a correctional officer at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution has pleaded guilty to providing inmates with drugs in chip bags, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, New Jersey, pled guilty to second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS). “Mr. Mack violated his sworn duty to protect and serve when he brought contraband into the jail for his own personal gain. By doing so, he placed his fellow officers and other inmates at the jail in danger and justice requires that The post Correctional officer smuggled drugs inside bags of chips at Monmouth County Jail appeared first on Shore News Network.
Camden woman and accomplice charged with alleged shoplifting from TJ Maxx in West Windsor
A Camden woman was charged with shoplifting and her accomplice, also a Camden resident, was charged with conspiracy to commit shoplifting at the TJ Maxx store on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. The accomplice went into the TJ Maxx store and allegedly picked out several...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Hopewell Township Man Charged with Murdering His Father
HOPEWELL , N.J. (PBN) Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso reported Wednesday that a township man has been arrested and charged with the death of his father. Joelle Jackson, 54, is charged with murder and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody Tuesday evening at...
Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer
To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
New Jersey Man Sentenced To 57 Months In Prison For Threating To Assault And Murder Federal Law Enforcement Officers
November 22, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – A New Jersey man was sentenced to 57 months in prison for threatening to…
NJ man killed after utility vehicle flips in New York
A New Jersey man died Sunday when he was partially ejected from his vehicle in New York. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said William Youhas, 45, lost control of his UTV, an off-road vehicle also called a side-by-side utility vehicle, while riding on Carcass Brook Road in Tompkins. Youhas was...
NJ man killed when SUV driver crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts; 16 injured
"This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened," Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference.
Trenton, NJ, Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prision For String Of Armed Robberies In NJ and Pennsylvania
November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Mercer County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 144 months in prison for…
Minivan getaway driver gets 12 years for NJ, PA armed robberies
A 45-year-old Mercer County man who admitted to being a minivan getaway driver in a string of armed robberies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, of Trenton, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court. Feliciano and Gabriel Lopez, who has since...
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
Nursing home SWAT team descends on N.J. veterans home plagued by safety violations
The Gov. Phil Murphy‘s administration dispatched a team of long-term care professionals to the Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park on Tuesday to help the state-run nursing home correct glaring problems of abuse and safety violations that were uncovered in a recent inspection and put residents in “immediate jeopardy.”
njurbannews.com
NJ Departments of the Treasury and Human Services announce a one-time benefit to be mailed to eligible ITIN taxpayers
New Jersey State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that a one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible New Jersey individuals and families who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments and file taxes using an ITIN.
