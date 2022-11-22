Read full article on original website
Former UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Released On Bail, Allowed To Join Lucha Libre Event
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez posted bail in connection with the felony attempted murder charges hurled against him on Monday, November 21. It was in February when the 40-year-old mixed martial artist was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and more for purportedly shooting a man who allegedly abused his four-year-old son sexually at a family-run daycare.
Corpus Christi business owner slams glam into the WWE/AEW ring
A Corpus Christi lipstick line entered the professional wrestling ring to make sure the ladies of World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling were ready for a smackdown.
