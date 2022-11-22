Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Kevin Durant Excited For LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Longtime Scoring Record
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'
Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Coby White Headline Clutch Win Over Bucks
10 observations: How Bulls notched signature win vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls opened this week on the heels of a dreadful four-game losing streak and facing a potentially season-defining stretch of schedule littered with elite opponents. Well, on Monday, they routed the league-best Boston...
Lonzo Ball, Goran Dragic injury report vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles who are both yet to make their season debuts
Jayson Tatum, back from injury, leads Celtics over Mavericks
Jayson Tatum’s injured ankle looked fine Wednesday night, when he scored a team-high 37 points and pulled down 13 rebounds
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 25th OT tally
Ovechkin scored 1:04 into overtime, clinching Wednesday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Flyers. Moments after hitting the post on a backhander, Ovechkin secured his 123rd career game-winning marker off a one-timer from a pass by Dylan Strome. The 37-year-old left winger also was credited with an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period tally, sparking his fourth multi-point effort this season. Ovechkin finished with four shots and two hits in 23:03 of ice time, the most among other forwards by nearly four minutes.
Injury Report: Thunder Healthy Entering Matchup with Bulls
The Thunder return to action at home after having Thanksgiving Day off. OKC will enter the game fairly healthy only missing Mike Muscala of players who have played this season. The injury bug has not been kind to the Thunder throughout this year. Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and Isaiah Joe...
The Chicago Bulls' two-game winning streak indicates a need for consistency
The Bulls just beat the Celtics and Bucks, but they still have to find consistency.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play against Atlanta
Gordon is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right groin injury maintenance. Gordon is likely sitting out Friday's game because it is the first leg of a back-to-back. While Gordon will likely play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Garrison Matthews should see extended minutes in his absence against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Landing On Hand
The subsequent numbness didn't seem to impede his output!
CBS Sports
Zach Wilson benched: Jets players informed former No. 2 overall pick will not start vs. Bears
The New York Jets are making a quarterback change. Jets players were informed during a team meeting Wednesday that Zach Wilson would not start Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. After a Sunday full of drama, Jets head...
C.J. McCollum's Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game
C.J. McCollum has been ruled out for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Thunder (11.25.2022)
The Bulls (8-10) look to build on their recent improved form in Oklahoma City on Friday night as they take on the Thunder in the second game of a six-game road trip. Friday also marks the first of five straight road games against Western Conference opponents, so every win is meaningful. The Thunder (7-11) come into this game on a three-game losing streak themselves, including an overtime heartbreaker on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets. Here are three things to watch for tonight:
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Nabs questionable tag Friday
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain. If Gobert is unable to play, Naz Reid or Kyle Anderson (back) are likely candidates to join the starting lineup. Gobert's next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Warriors if he can't go Friday.
Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Thunder Game
Nikola Jokic is questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
