ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT for Clippers vs Nuggets

The LA Clippers have hit the injury bug yet again. The team will remain incredibly shorthanded as they face off against the Denver Nuggets in a game that will likely have playoff implications. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard will all be out for the LA Clippers. Leonard is...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum gets worrying injury update for clash vs. Grizzlies

A highly intriguing clash of up-and-coming Western Conference powers will be marred more by absences than initially anticipated. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will miss his team’s tilt with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday after entering health-and-safety protocols. The Pelicans and...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'

Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Coby White Headline Clutch Win Over Bucks

10 observations: How Bulls notched signature win vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls opened this week on the heels of a dreadful four-game losing streak and facing a potentially season-defining stretch of schedule littered with elite opponents. Well, on Monday, they routed the league-best Boston...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 25th OT tally

Ovechkin scored 1:04 into overtime, clinching Wednesday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Flyers. Moments after hitting the post on a backhander, Ovechkin secured his 123rd career game-winning marker off a one-timer from a pass by Dylan Strome. The 37-year-old left winger also was credited with an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period tally, sparking his fourth multi-point effort this season. Ovechkin finished with four shots and two hits in 23:03 of ice time, the most among other forwards by nearly four minutes.
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play against Atlanta

Gordon is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right groin injury maintenance. Gordon is likely sitting out Friday's game because it is the first leg of a back-to-back. While Gordon will likely play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Garrison Matthews should see extended minutes in his absence against Atlanta.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland

Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched

Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls at Thunder (11.25.2022)

The Bulls (8-10) look to build on their recent improved form in Oklahoma City on Friday night as they take on the Thunder in the second game of a six-game road trip. Friday also marks the first of five straight road games against Western Conference opponents, so every win is meaningful. The Thunder (7-11) come into this game on a three-game losing streak themselves, including an overtime heartbreaker on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets. Here are three things to watch for tonight:
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Nabs questionable tag Friday

Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain. If Gobert is unable to play, Naz Reid or Kyle Anderson (back) are likely candidates to join the starting lineup. Gobert's next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Warriors if he can't go Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy