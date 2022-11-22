ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ognacevic guides Lipscomb to 86-61 win over Covenant College

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic scored 17 points as Lipscomb beat Covenant 86-61 on Monday night.

Ognacevic shot 5 of 9 from the field and grabbed six rebounds for the Bisons (3-2). Derrin Boyd added 15 points and six boards. Will Pruitt scored 15 on 7-of-7 shooting.

The Scots were led in scoring by Eli Witt, who finished with 10 points. Promise Igbanu added nine points and Fisher Mitchell scored eight.

Lipscomb visits Chattanooga in its next matchup on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

