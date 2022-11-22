Read full article on original website
Related
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
US News and World Report
U.S. Prepared to Authorize Chevron to Boost Venezuela's Oil Output
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. A U.S. authorization for Chevron to help rebuild the country's sagging...
Ukraine is attempting to retake a crucial spit of land that could disrupt Russia's missile barrages
Russia has used the Kinburn Spit to fire missiles at Ukraine's Black Sea coast and control the Dnipro river mouth. Ukraine is now trying take it back.
Slipped Disc
Russians kill another Kyiv ballet dancer
Vadym Khlupianets, an ensemble member of the Kyiv National Academic Operetta Theatre, has been killed by a sniper near Bakhmut,in the eastern Donetsk, the Ukrainian army has announced. Vadym, 26, had joined the armed forces to defend Ukraine on February 24. Most of the company turned out for his funeral,...
US News and World Report
North Korea Slams South Korea's Yoon, Warns Sanctions Will Fuel More Hostility
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Thursday denounced Seoul's push to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang after its missile launches, calling South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his administration "idiots" parroting the United States, state media KCNA reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, made...
US News and World Report
Kremlin: Ukraine Leadership Can 'End Suffering' by Meeting Russian Demands
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Thursday denied that its attacks on Ukraine's electricity network were aimed at civilians, but said Kyiv could "end the suffering" of its population by meeting Russia's demands to resolve the conflict. Repeated missile barrages against power infrastructure across Ukraine over the last few weeks have...
US News and World Report
PM Sanchez Sees 70% of US-EU Data Traffic Passing Through Spain
MADRID (Reuters) - About 70% of the internet traffic between the United States and the European Union will pass through Spain after all the investments planned in data centers and submarine cables have been carried out, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andei...
US News and World Report
Iran Official Says 50 Police Killed in Protests
DUBAI (Reuters) - Around 50 police have been killed in the protests shaking Iran since September, the deputy foreign minister said on Thursday, giving a first official death toll amid an intensified crackdown on Kurdish areas in recent days. Iranian security forces have clashed with protesters across the country, with...
World
Why African countries like Uganda are investing in fossil fuels
In the far ends of western Uganda, surrounded by lush green farms, the city of Hoima has taken on a new name: Oil City. It got the name after commercial quantities of oil were discovered in Uganda in 2006. According to the country's government, there are 6.5 billion barrels of...
BBC
Independence referendum: Scottish government loses indyref2 court case
The Scottish government cannot hold an independence referendum without the UK government's consent, the Supreme Court has ruled. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum on 19 October next year. But the court ruled unanimously that she does not have the power to do so because the issue...
US News and World Report
Top U.S., Turkish Generals Hold Phone Call
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States' top general spoke with his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey's air operations against a Kurdish militia in northern Syria were only the beginning and it would launch a land operation when convenient. The...
US News and World Report
Iran Government Supporters Confront Protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
US News and World Report
Polish Climate Minister Says EU Gas Cap Proposal Is a 'Joke'
WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a 'joke', Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday. Moskwa's criticism followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). "The gas...
Forced to withdraw, Russia rains missiles on liberated Kherson
A barrage of missiles that struck the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson marked an escalation of attacks by Russia since it withdrew.
US News and World Report
Lebanese Constitutional Council Rules Hezbollah Ally Karami Won Election Seat
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's constitutional council on Thursday found that Hezbollah ally Faisal Karami had in fact won a seat in parliament during May's election and voided the election of opposition lawmaker Rami Finge. The council also voided the election of lawmaker Firas Salloum and found that Nasser Haidar had...
US News and World Report
Hungary Govt Expects Total of 7 Billion in EU Funds Next Year
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary expects to receive a total of about 7 billon euros worth of European Union funds next year from various EU programmes, the government said on Thursday. At a joint news briefing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff and Tibor Navracsics, minister in charge of EU...
EU to approve Hungary's recovery plan, hold cash until conditions met
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission is likely to approve next week Hungary’s post-pandemic recovery plan to keep open the possibility of EU disbursements later, but hold back any payouts until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions, sources at the EU executive said.
Comments / 0