ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today shot 3x

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot three times in stable condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after he was shot three times early Friday morning on the westside of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a shooting to the 4500 block of Hambrick Street, near the intersection of Avonia Drive in the Georgian Heights neighborhood.  There they discovered a man who had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

South Linden shooting victim identified

An earlier story on the fatal shooting of Anthony Elmore can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A victim has been identified in a fatal shooting that took place in South Linden earlier this week. On Nov. 22, just after 7:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1100 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today 1123 shootings

Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner …. Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need. NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, CAS, 97.9 WNCI and 93.3 The Bus to hold the 44th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.

Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after alleged feud with neighbors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot Tuesday evening in the Mount Vernon area near the Interstate 71, Interstate 670 interchange. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Sawyer Boulevard and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears in court

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. 10. He was arrested Monday. Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears …. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting

Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges …. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT. Morning Forecast: November 25, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 25, 2022. 11p forecast. Man dead in Hilltop shooting. Meals on...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl last month is in custody. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bystander shot near Franklinton deli shop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in Columbus’ Franklinton neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to dispatchers, a 54-year-old man was shot near Herbert’s Market on Sullivant and South Glenwood avenues at approximately 4:52 p.m. Emergency personnel transported the victim, who was shot once in the back, to Grant Medical Center in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after shooting in Hilltop section

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man shot late Tuesday night in the Hilltop area is expected to survive his injuries. At 11:17 p.m. Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue, just west of Interstate 70. There a victim was shot twice in the lower right leg while in a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Black Friday shoppers return to central Ohio stores in full force

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Black Friday shopping is in full swing across the country and in central Ohio. North of Columbus at Tanger Outlets, people were in and out of stores all day, the outlet mall’s marketing director Audrey Vrancken said. “We anticipated a slight increase compared to last year,” Vrancken said. “But we were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Morning Forecast: November 23, 2022

Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in …. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical condition. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gx1seG. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in …. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical condition. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ExSmX4. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy