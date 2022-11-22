Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today shot 3x
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
Man shot three times in stable condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after he was shot three times early Friday morning on the westside of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a shooting to the 4500 block of Hambrick Street, near the intersection of Avonia Drive in the Georgian Heights neighborhood. There they discovered a man who had […]
South Linden shooting victim identified
An earlier story on the fatal shooting of Anthony Elmore can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A victim has been identified in a fatal shooting that took place in South Linden earlier this week. On Nov. 22, just after 7:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1100 […]
10TV
Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today 1123 shootings
Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner …. Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need. NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, CAS, 97.9 WNCI and 93.3 The Bus to hold the 44th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHIZ
Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.
Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
Man indicted on nine counts in fatal shooting outside Ohio Sheetz
Keimariyon Ross was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury for two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, and one count for improper handling of a firearm, according to Common Pleas court records.
Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each. The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man shot after alleged feud with neighbors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot Tuesday evening in the Mount Vernon area near the Interstate 71, Interstate 670 interchange. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Sawyer Boulevard and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
NBC4 Columbus
Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears in court
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. 10. He was arrested Monday. Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears …. According to...
NBC4 Columbus
Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting
Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges …. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT. Morning Forecast: November 25, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 25, 2022. 11p forecast. Man dead in Hilltop shooting. Meals on...
Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl last month is in custody. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. […]
Bystander shot near Franklinton deli shop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in Columbus’ Franklinton neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to dispatchers, a 54-year-old man was shot near Herbert’s Market on Sullivant and South Glenwood avenues at approximately 4:52 p.m. Emergency personnel transported the victim, who was shot once in the back, to Grant Medical Center in […]
One critical after shooting in Hilltop section
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man shot late Tuesday night in the Hilltop area is expected to survive his injuries. At 11:17 p.m. Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue, just west of Interstate 70. There a victim was shot twice in the lower right leg while in a […]
Black Friday shoppers return to central Ohio stores in full force
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Black Friday shopping is in full swing across the country and in central Ohio. North of Columbus at Tanger Outlets, people were in and out of stores all day, the outlet mall’s marketing director Audrey Vrancken said. “We anticipated a slight increase compared to last year,” Vrancken said. “But we were […]
NBC4 Columbus
Morning Forecast: November 23, 2022
Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in …. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical condition. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gx1seG. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in …. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical condition. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ExSmX4. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves...
Ohio, Michigan governors’ rivalry continues with a wager on The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State and Michigan rivalry dates back to 1897, or 118 games, including Saturday’s showdown between the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams in the country. The Ohio and Michigan Governors’ rivalry wager is only three years old, dating back to 2019, but that won’t make a victory any […]
Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
Comments / 0