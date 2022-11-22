Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: eight, twenty-five; White Balls: nine, ten) (twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
North Platte Telegraph
For third time in 12 months Nebraska plays Wisconsin with championship on the line
For all of their successes — including being on teams that won 123 matches over five seasons — none of the players on the Nebraska volleyball team have a championship ring from their time here. And the biggest reason why — Wisconsin — will be back on the...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska shuts out Iowa in first half as Trey Palmer breaks season receiving yards record
IOWA CITY — Trey Palmer broke the Nebraska single-season record for receiving yards while catching two touchdown passes and the defense forced a pair of quarterback strip sacks to spark the Huskers to a 17-0 halftime lead over shell-shocked Iowa. Palmer erupted for six catches for 138 yards and...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska-Iowa: Live updates, analysis, commentary from Black Friday clash
Good afternoon from Iowa City. It's the day after Thanksgiving, and that means it's Nebraska vs. Iowa for the Heroes Trophy. Fill up that plate of leftovers and join us for live updates and more from Kinnick Stadium. (Scroll down for updates. Note: The stream could take up to 30...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: With 1 game left, making the most of an otherwise lost Nebraska season
We have reached the inevitable, unceremonious end to Nebraska’s 2022 season. The resolution, whatever and whoever that may be, is on the horizon; there’s only one data point left, one last rodeo: Black Friday against Iowa. How did we get here? This season has felt like a lesson...
North Platte Telegraph
Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Hawkeyes
Nebraska will look to spoil Iowa's chances of winning the Big Ten West in its annual Black Friday game at Kinnick Stadium. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Hawkeyes match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Efficient runs: The last few weeks have...
North Platte Telegraph
Struggling offenses, thriving defenses define Nebraska’s clash with Iowa
There’s a certain brand of football that defines the Big Ten. After several weeks of low-scoring, tense and physical games, another one awaits Nebraska on Friday. “This side of the conference is similar; you’re going to see big linemen, they’re going to run the ball and manage the clock and play good defense,” Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska hits economic milestone after long slog to recovery from COVID
OMAHA -- At Fernando’s Cafe and Cantina, weekends again buzz with customers ordering up combo plates and margaritas, much the way they did before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. But weekday lunch business remains sluggish, fallout from the new work-from-home trend. Meanwhile, the Omaha restaurant’s retail business —...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Is a Matt Rhule in hand worth other strong candidates still coaching?
LINCOLN – Almost on cue, the Nebraska football coaching search hit another chaotic day – this time just before Thanksgiving, as smoke swirls around the potential of Matt Rhule taking the Husker job. It comes after reports of Kansas coach Lance Leipold getting a contract extension and the...
North Platte Telegraph
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Iowa
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Iowa and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Husker quarterbacks have led the team in rushing the last...
North Platte Telegraph
Lance Leipold extends contract with Kansas football to end Nebraska coaching speculation
One of the football coaches long speculated to be a top contender for the Nebraska job is reportedly re-upping with his current school. Kansas coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks have extended their pact two additional seasons through 2029 according to ESPN and other national outlets. This comes after he and KU added a year to his contract in September.
North Platte Telegraph
Scouting report: Nebraska vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
LINCOLN – The Big Red took a red-eye flight out of town Wednesday morning. A lot of basketball and hopefully a little beach time await the Nebraska women’s basketball team as it heads to San Juan for the Puerto Rico Clasico. “It is a business trip,” sophomore forward...
North Platte Telegraph
Career game from Alexis Markowski helps Nebraska women shake off shooting woes
LINCOLN – Alexis Markowski’s 24 points and career-high 18 rebounds Tuesday night helped the Nebraska women’s basketball team overcome a sluggish, poor-shooting performance in a 71-53 win over pesky Tarleton. The game that may be remembered for guard Sam Haiby’s first appearance of the season. Believed to...
North Platte Telegraph
Class B: Bennington runs winning streak to 26, pulls away from Gross to win title
The No. 1-ranked Badgers scored twice on fourth down in the first half, including Nick Colvert's 1-yard plunge three seconds before halftime to open up a 21-7 lead, and eventually rolled to a 38-14 win over No. 3 Omaha Gross at Memorial Stadium. The Badgers (13-0) have won 26 straight...
North Platte Telegraph
UNL to change its fee policy after Christian group sues
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will consider changing its policy on the way student fees are distributed after being sued by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The changes the Board of Regents will consider at its meeting next month are...
North Platte Telegraph
New leader tapped for Nebraska-based Buffett Early Childhood Institute
The University of Nebraska has tapped Walter Gilliam to lead the Buffett Early Childhood Institute. Gilliam, described Monday in a university news release as a leading expert in the education, health and mental health of young children, will succeed the institute’s founding executive director, Samuel Meisels, on March 1. Gilliam was chosen after a national search.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman killed in South Dakota crash
A Lincoln woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Nov. 16 south of Brookings, South Dakota. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2020 Chevy Equinox she was driving stalled on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a semi-truck pulling a tanker. The Chevy...
North Platte Telegraph
UNMC's Ali Khan returns to Uganda, continues aiding Ebola response
OMAHA -- A University of Nebraska Medical Center dean is going back to Uganda to complete his mission as part of the World Health Organization’s response to an Ebola outbreak. Dr. Ali Khan, dean of UNMC’s College of Public Health, was in Uganda early this month and came back...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln plumber's widow, animal clinic agree to $3M settlement of wrongful-death suit
A Lincoln veterinary clinic and its property owner have agreed to pay $3 million to settle a wrongful-death case filed by the widow of a man killed after he was crushed in a partial ceiling collapse in 2019. In the lawsuit filed in 2020 in Lancaster County District Court, Ryan...
