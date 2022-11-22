Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was critically wounded, while the other three were in stable condition following the shooting at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The deceased victim’s name was not immediately made public. The suspect, who fled in a black Chevrolet truck, turned himself in hours later, police said in a news release. It was not immediately clear what charges he might face. “We believe this incident was a result of a minor traffic collision that occurred prior to the shooting of the five in the victim vehicle,” police said on Twitter.

