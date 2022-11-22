ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Double Play” game were:

04-13-27-28-36-37

(four, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Daily Voice

$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Mercer County

A $50,000 Powerball winner was sold in New Jersey. The third-tier prizewinning ticket from the Wednesday, Nov. 23 drawing was bought at the Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Road Lawrenceville in Mercer County. The winning numbers were: 01, 02, 31, 39, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 25....
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
The Associated Press

Cornell beats Monmouth 81-63

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Chris Manon and Keller Boothby each scored 12 points to help Cornell defeat Monmouth 81-63 on Friday. Manon also contributed three steals for the Big Red (5-1). Boothby shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Nazir Williams recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
The Associated Press

Long’s 15 help Fairfield defeat Towson 74-69

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — TJ Long’s 15 points helped Fairfield defeat Towson 74-69 on Friday night. Long was 6 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Stags (1-4). Caleb Fields shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Jake Wojcik was 3 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with nine points.
TOWSON, MD
The Associated Press

Harris’ 18 lead South Florida past Saint Francis (BKN) 75-60

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 18 points as South Florida beat Saint Francis (Brooklyn) 75-60 on Friday. Harris shot 5 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bulls (2-5). Russel Tchewa scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Selton Miguel recorded 12 points and was 5 of 13 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills' Miller's knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of next week’s game against the New England Patriots. The person who detailed Miller’s test results spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not revealed that information. ESPN first reported the test results on Miller. McDermott on Friday declined to discuss the severity or nature of the injury sustained in a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
BUFFALO, NY
trentondaily.com

City of Trenton Announces Winter Co-Ed Basketball League

Lace up your sneakers and get ready to hit the court!. The City of Trenton recently announced that they will be hosting a free co-ed basketball league for the upcoming winter season. The teams will be broken up into the following days and age ranges:. Fridays: Grades 3rd-4th, 40 children...
TRENTON, NJ
The Associated Press

Bonnies hand Notre Dame first loss, 63-51

Kyrell Luc scored 16 points, Chad Venning and Yann Farell posted double-doubles and St. Bonaventure led throughout in handing Notre Dame its first loss, 63-51, on Friday in the Gotham Classic. Luc, who had six assists, shot only 4 of 13 but all four of his field goals were 3-pointers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Philly

Turkey Bowl tradition continues between Camden-Eastside

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Eastside High School won the 89th annual "Turkey Bowl" game against its rival, Camden High School, by a 25-2 score. Hundreds of families packed Eastside High School's stadium to watch the Thanksgiving morning game. Many fans have been coming to the "Turkey Bowl" since they were children. Apollonia Brittingham described the rivalry as competitive yet friendly. "It's like turning your pain to power when they get on the field so each team from each side are able to show their strength," Brittingham said. "At the end of the day, it's still about the brotherhood because it's still one city." For many of the players, the "Turkey Bowl" marked the final game of their football careers, including for Vernon and Tia Boyd's son. "A little sentimental. He's been playing football since he was 5 years old," Tia Boyd said. "Guess it's coming to an end, but new beginnings, college on the way." Vernon Boyd added, "I got adrenaline going because this is like really something special that I get to see my son play at my alma mater his senior year." 
CAMDEN, NJ
PIX11

Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NJ

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two luck lottery players in New Jersey bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each for Saturday’s drawing, officials said Monday. The $92.9 million jackpot ticket was sold in Kansas, but two tickets in New Jersey matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. They were sold at: Bergen County: Meadowlands […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

Leafs beat Wild 4-3 behind Murray's saves, Jarnkrok's goal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Minnesota 4-3 on Friday and spoiled Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s return to the net. Mitch Marner scored first for Toronto to stretch his point streak to 15 straight games and extend the longest run in the NHL this season. Zach Aston-Reese and William Nylander each had a goal and John Tavares had two assists for the Maple Leafs, who started their four-game trip Wednesday by stopping New Jersey’s 13-game winning streak. Matt Murray stopped 25 shots and improved to 4-0-1 with 11 goals allowed in five games since returning from a midsection injury. “The confidence we’re getting from our goaltending really is fueling a lot of things for our team,” coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We just feel like we can win no matter what.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
NJ.com

Bill of Fare: Crumb, Bordentown’s upscale sandwich shop, delivers exactly what it promises

David Murray had just sold his Haddonfield restaurant and was looking for something new. He wanted a restaurant where he could use the baking skills he had honed over the years while working with his partner Walter Goldsberry. That restaurant turned out to be Crumb, the fast-growing upscale sandwich joint they opened last year in Haddonfield, followed by a second one in May in Bordentown. Most recently they opened one in Medford, with a Pennsylvania location planned next.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

