Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Eastside High School won the 89th annual "Turkey Bowl" game against its rival, Camden High School, by a 25-2 score. Hundreds of families packed Eastside High School's stadium to watch the Thanksgiving morning game. Many fans have been coming to the "Turkey Bowl" since they were children. Apollonia Brittingham described the rivalry as competitive yet friendly. "It's like turning your pain to power when they get on the field so each team from each side are able to show their strength," Brittingham said. "At the end of the day, it's still about the brotherhood because it's still one city." For many of the players, the "Turkey Bowl" marked the final game of their football careers, including for Vernon and Tia Boyd's son. "A little sentimental. He's been playing football since he was 5 years old," Tia Boyd said. "Guess it's coming to an end, but new beginnings, college on the way." Vernon Boyd added, "I got adrenaline going because this is like really something special that I get to see my son play at my alma mater his senior year."

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO