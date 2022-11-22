ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

06-19-25-26-42, Xtra: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-two; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $386,000

The Associated Press

Cornell beats Monmouth 81-63

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Chris Manon and Keller Boothby each scored 12 points to help Cornell defeat Monmouth 81-63 on Friday. Manon also contributed three steals for the Big Red (5-1). Boothby shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Nazir Williams recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
The Associated Press

Long’s 15 help Fairfield defeat Towson 74-69

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — TJ Long’s 15 points helped Fairfield defeat Towson 74-69 on Friday night. Long was 6 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Stags (1-4). Caleb Fields shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Jake Wojcik was 3 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with nine points.
TOWSON, MD
The Associated Press

Harris’ 18 lead South Florida past Saint Francis (BKN) 75-60

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 18 points as South Florida beat Saint Francis (Brooklyn) 75-60 on Friday. Harris shot 5 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bulls (2-5). Russel Tchewa scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Selton Miguel recorded 12 points and was 5 of 13 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Inflation hovers over shoppers seeking deals on Black Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — Cautious shoppers hunted for the best deals at stores and online as retailers offered new Black Friday discounts to entice consumers eager to start buying holiday gifts but weighed down by inflation. Due to elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other essentials, many people were being more selective, reluctant to spend unless there was a big sale. Some were dipping more into savings, turning to “buy now, pay later” services that allow payment in installments, or running up their credit cards at a time when the Federal Reserve is hiking rates to cool the U.S. economy. Sheila Diggs, 55, went to a Walmart in Mount Airy, Maryland early Friday looking for a deal on a coffee maker. To save money this year, she said the adults in her family are drawing names and selecting one person to shop for. “Everything’s going up but your paycheck,” said Diggs, who manages medical records at a local hospital.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Associated Press

Leafs beat Wild 4-3 behind Murray's saves, Jarnkrok's goal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Minnesota 4-3 on Friday and spoiled Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s return to the net. Mitch Marner scored first for Toronto to stretch his point streak to 15 straight games and extend the longest run in the NHL this season. Zach Aston-Reese and William Nylander each had a goal and John Tavares had two assists for the Maple Leafs, who started their four-game trip Wednesday by stopping New Jersey’s 13-game winning streak. Matt Murray stopped 25 shots and improved to 4-0-1 with 11 goals allowed in five games since returning from a midsection injury. “The confidence we’re getting from our goaltending really is fueling a lot of things for our team,” coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We just feel like we can win no matter what.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills' Miller's knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of next week’s game against the New England Patriots. The person who detailed Miller’s test results spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not revealed that information. ESPN first reported the test results on Miller. McDermott on Friday declined to discuss the severity or nature of the injury sustained in a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for feelings of depression and homesickness a few months after arriving in Hawaii last year, according to his lawsuit, filed in April. He wasn’t diagnosed with any disqualifying behavioral, emotional or mental disorder, the lawsuit said. He later filled out forms to register his firearms with the Honolulu Police Department and indicated that he had been treated for depression, but noted is was “not serious.”
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was critically wounded, while the other three were in stable condition following the shooting at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The deceased victim’s name was not immediately made public. The suspect, who fled in a black Chevrolet truck, turned himself in hours later, police said in a news release. It was not immediately clear what charges he might face. “We believe this incident was a result of a minor traffic collision that occurred prior to the shooting of the five in the victim vehicle,” police said on Twitter.
COSTA MESA, CA
The Associated Press

Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

