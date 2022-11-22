ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex, NC

WRAL

Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection

Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection. Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools

A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

DPS employee charged with falsifying fire safety records

The Durham Public Schools employee tasked with checking schools' fire safety equipment is accused of falsifying tests and inspection forms. The Durham Public Schools employee tasked with checking schools' fire safety equipment is accused of falsifying tests and inspection forms. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL

After Johnston County crash injures four people, man finds missing dog

SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL News the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The T-bone crash damaged three vehicles, and injured four people, including...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Johnston County Schools to implement security systems

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County School Board voted to improve safety and security in all public schools on Monday evening. The board voted unanimously to implement “state-of-the-art” security systems in each of the district’s schools. “The safety and security of our students and staff...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines

A Dec. 3 drag show planned in Southern Pines is facing backlash. It comes after last week's deadly mass shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado. A Dec. 3 drag show planned in Southern Pines is facing backlash. It comes after last week's deadly mass shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

