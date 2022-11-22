Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Report: Beckham Jr. Sets Visits With Three Contending Teams
View the original article to see embedded media. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is nearing full recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered in last year’s Super Bowl victory with the Rams. At full health, Beckham is still capable of being a highly-productive receiver as he...
Clayton News Daily
Two Dominant Dallas Defenders Reportedly Set to Play vs. Giants
Cowboys fans, two of your star defenders are reportedly back. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thanksgiving morning that Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are expected to play against the Giants on Thursday afternoon despite both being listed as questionable. Parsons has been dealing with ankle and knee injuries while Lawrence reportedly has a stress fracture in his foot.
Clayton News Daily
How football became a Thanksgiving tradition
Thanksgiving, for many in the US, usually means a few things: food, family... and football. Every year, millions tune in to watch the annual Thanksgiving NFL games -- last year's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders garnered an audience of 38.5 million people, the most-watched NFL regular season game since 1990. (By comparison, 33.8 million tuned in to President Joe Biden's inauguration).
Clayton News Daily
49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Apologizes to Cameraman He Hit With Football
San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was feeling remorseful after accidentally plunking 49ers senior video producer Nick Schebetta with a football during a touchdown celebration in Monday night’s win over the Cardinals in Mexico City. When Aiyuk arrived at the team’s headquarters on Wednesday, he presented Schebetta with the...
Game Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Tennessee vs Kansas
Here's everything you need to know as the Jayhawks close out play in the Battle 4 Atlantis against the Volunteers.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Injury Update: DT Jalen Dalton to Play vs. Commanders?
After years of setbacks, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton finally appeared poised to get his chance to shine ... but he'll have to wait at least another week. Dealing with a toe injury, Dalton was a limited participant in practice Wednesday before being absent Thursday and Friday. Falcons coach...
Clayton News Daily
Eno Benjamin Tweets About ‘Hard Knocks’ Amid Release From Cardinals
View the original article to see embedded media. Running back Eno Benjamin was released by the Cardinals last week in just his second season with the team following a strong college career at local Arizona State. Benjamin was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the...
Comments / 0