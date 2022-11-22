Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball looks to go 7-0, faces Houston Christian
Missouri men’s basketball continues its 2022-23 season against Houston Christian. The Tigers take on the Huskies at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena, marking their seventh straight home game. The game will air on SEC Network.
rockmnation.com
BREAKING: 3-Star Louisiana Wide Receiver Commits to Mizzou
Thanksgiving week is a tremendous time to take it easy at work, get together with family, gear up for beating Arkansas, eating way too much food...and, oh yeah, ADDING SOME BLOOD TO COLUMBIA. Daniel Blood, to be exact. Behold!. Get to know: Daniel Blood. Hometown: Destrehan, LA. High School: Destrehan...
How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
Tigers Land Thanksgiving Day Commitment From WR Daniel Blood
The Tigers got a Thanksgiving Day treat with a new commitment from wide out Daniel Blood.
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Nickie Davis, The District & Madison Anderson and Maggie Lang, SIL Columbia
Horse-drawn carriage rides, Small Business Saturday, Living Windows... The District continues to be the place to be during the holiday season! Guest: NICKIE DAVIS, executive director | Also, MAGGIE LANG and MADISON ANDERSON tell us how Services for Independent Living's equipment donation/rental process works! "All we ask is that it's...fully functional." (3:23) November 23, 2022.
lakeexpo.com
David Howard Thompson (August 20, 1942 - November 5, 2022)
David Howard Thompson of Camdenton, Missouri was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on August 20, 1942, and died of natural causes on November 5, 2022, at the age of 80. His early school years were spent at Fatima and Westphalia Elementary Schools. Dave graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1960 and went on to get his Bachelor of Science degrees in Education Art and Industrial Art from Lincoln University. Eugene High School was where he spent his first 5 years of teaching, followed by 13 years at School of the Osage. From then until he retired, he was District Manager for Broadhead Garrett and Midwest Shop Supplies, selling product as well as working with architects to design and set up school shops. He would often travel around the country installing equipment and training teachers if requested.
gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
Marching Mizzou in New York to lead Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Marching Mizzou, the marching band at the University of Missouri, is representing the university in the Big Apple.
Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many Columbia residents on the southside of town were probably surprised as they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, as a power outage hit the area around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour. Reports were indicating that many people affected were near Grindstone Parkway. Power returned to the area at 7:01 p.m. The post Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Counties struggle to keep staff
How do you keep good employees from ‘jumping ship?’ Cole County Commissioner Jeff Hoelscher admits it’s a challenge with so many government jobs available in Mid – Missouri …. Hoelscher says the retention issues combined with retirements creates openings that regularly have to filled.
kwos.com
School threat doesn’t pan out
A threat called in to Battle High School in Columbia turns out to be a prank. Law officers say the school got a call about an ‘active shooter’. Investigators are trying to track down the caller.
939theeagle.com
Walk-on’s to open restaurant in Columbia’s former Houlihan’s location
A restaurant chain co-owned by former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Columbia. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is remodeling the former Houlihan’s restaurant in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. Columbia’s city council first-read a bill Monday night that would allow the new facility to expand...
kjluradio.com
Semi carrying pears catches on fire just east of Columbia
A tractor trailer fire closes two lanes of I-70 just east of Columbia. The fire was reported early Tuesday afternoon at the Route Z exit. Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp reports when crews arrived on the scene, about 50 percent of the trailer was involved in fire. The driver was able to disconnect the tractor before it was damaged.
Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash
A Jefferson City man was flown to a Columbia hospital Wednesday morning after crashing his SUV. The post Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police investigate unexplained death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police have not ruled out foul play as they conduct a death investigation on Clinkscales Avenue near the Activities and Recreation Center. Neighbors of the house at 212 Clinkscales say a fire truck arrived at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, followed by several police cruisers. Soon, the house was surrounded by yellow police tape. The crime scene investigation van is also on scene.
kwos.com
900 to 1,000 people expected at Jefferson City Thanksgiving dinner
A big crowd is expected at Thursday’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Jefferson City’s historic Immaculate Conception church. The church tells 939 the Eagle that they’re expecting between 900 and 1,000 people for the dinner, which is from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. IC is located on...
kwos.com
Wanted murder suspect captured in Mexico
A woman accused in a Mid – Missouri drug killing is back in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts is charged with murder in the killing of Lauro Garza Perez in 2019. Another suspect, Ruben Charles – Cabrera, is thought to still be in Mexico, where Ricketts was captured.
