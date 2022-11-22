Fire and Rescue crews watching apartment building after fire

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison Fire and Rescue, as well as other agencies, are monitoring the situation after a fire at an apartment complex.

That fire happened at a complex located in the 300 block of Gillespie Road.

Madison Fire and Rescue said the fire is out and units are now performing overhaul.

News 19 has a crew on the way to the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.