Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
Kiera Hogan Fired From The Baddies During AEW Dynamite
Jade Cargill formed The Baddies even though she never needed the group in the first place. Tonight, the AEW TBS Champion fired a member of the group in a shocking development on Dynamite. Jade Cargill and The Baddies were on Dynamite tonight. Cargill cut a promo on her recent confrontation...
Baron Corbin Believes Wrestlers Like Kevin Owens Poison The Business
Baron Corbin has been part of the WWE family for ten years now, and he has consistently been excellent at any role he was given. He continues to be a deplorable heel and recently had some scathing words for Kevin Owens. Corbin eventually changed into Happy Corbin and became one...
Dustin Rhodes Doesn’t Want To End Up Like Ric Flair In His Retirement Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, and he is currently in the last chapter of his in-ring career. In fact, The Natural had quite a few good matches in AEW so far. While he might be retiring eventually, he doesn’t want to end up like Ric Flair.
Rhea Ripley Trolls The Mysterios After Brutal Assault On Thanksgiving
Rhea Ripley has been a pain in the neck for The Mysterios ever since Dominik’s heel turn at Clash at the Castle. The Nightmare continues to stand by Dominik’s side through thick and thin and there’s no denying that. Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the...
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. Lesnar commands a lot of pull backstage, and it is not hard to see why. Lesnar also doesn’t want to work with just everyone in WWE, and that seems to include Kevin Owens for some reason.
Dustin Rhodes Was Afraid Vince McMahon Would Fire Him For Getting Too Handsy During Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, whose career spans many decades, as he has competed in many companies over the years. Rhodes is best known for breaking barriers with his Goldust character. In fact, Rhodes was afraid Vince McMahon was going to fire him for a bizarre reason.
House Of Black Returns During AEW Dynamite This Week
The House of Black were last together at the All Out pay-per-view event on September 4, 2022. The group disappeared after Malakai Black took a hiatus from the promotion to focus on his mental health. Tonight, the group finally returned to AEW. Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King returned...
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
Title Match Added To WWE NXT Deadline
Apollo Crews teased a feud with Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship after he made his return to the white and gold brand on June 7, 2022. The two will finally collide at NXT Deadline next month. WWE aired a vignette for Apollo Crews during NXT tonight. The video package...
Dante Martin Possibly Injured During AEW Rampage Taping
Dante Martin is one of the fastest rising stars in AEW. The one-half of Top Flight never fails to impress fans with his incredible high-flying moves. Unfortunately, he may have suffered an injury during AEW Rampage taping this week. Dante Martin teamed up with Darius Martin to take on Ring...
MJF Threatens To Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett
The Salt of the Earth MJF has risen to the top of the All-Elite Mountain. Moreover, he became prominent for his excellent heel work and vocal nature. Most recently, He took shots at UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett and now the Devil has threatened to show up at an event for a supposed confrontation.
Spoiler On Major Heel Turn At AEW Rampage This Week
Dark Order have been struggling to gain momentum ever since their loss to The Elite for the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship at All Out. The group suffered another shocking loss during the Rampage taping this week. This article contains spoilers for the November 25, 2022 edition of AEW...
The Elite Did Not Plan CM Punk Digs On AEW Dynamite In Advance
The Elite faced off against Death Triangle in match 2 of the best of 7 series for the AEW World Trios Championship this past week on Dynamite. The bout in general was exciting, as expected. Although Death Triangle picked up another win over The Elite, the match gained a lot of attention for a different reason.
Dominik & Rhea Ripley Invade Rey Mysterio’s Home On Thanksgiving
Dominik Mysterio was tired of living under Rey Mysterio’s shadow and turned on him at Clash of the Castle premium live event on September 3, 2022. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to take things to the extreme on Thanksgiving. WWE posted a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley...
Ricky Starks Earns AEW World Title Shot At Winter Is Coming
Ricky Starks showed off plenty of charisma during his alliance with Team Taz. The former FTW Champion became a fan favorite after his alliance with Powerhouse Hobbs dissolved. Tonight, Starks became the number one contender to the richest prize in AEW. Ricky Starks took on Ethan Page in the AEW...
Scrypts Makes In-Ring Debut During WWE NXT This Week
WWE aired a cryptic vignette for someone named SCRYPTS during a previous episode of NXT and that got the pro wrestling world talking. Tonight, the person behind the mysterious voicemails to the WWE Performance Center made their in-ring debut. SCRYPTS made his in-ring debut on WWE NXT tonight. The masked...
Randy Orton Won’t Be Returning To WWE Anytime Soon
Randy Orton remains one of the top Superstars in WWE, but The Viper has been out of action for a significant period of time. Matt Riddle carried on in his absence, but now we have some new information about Orton’s current status. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall,...
Brock Lesnar Has Not Been Pitched WWE WrestleMania Match Yet
WrestleMania 39 will be here before we know it as the company takes over SoFi Stadium on April 1st and 2nd. The company’s biggest show of the year is an “all hands on deck” situation, and Brock Lesnar is expected. That being said, the Beast Incarnate’s opponent is still a matter of discussion.
WWE Drops First Uncle Howdy Merchandise
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. He has been a regular feature since then and things have changed a lot since he introduced Uncle Howdy. In fact, WWE finally dropped some merchandise for Uncle Howdy. Uncle Howdy was...
