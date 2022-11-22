Read full article on original website
Ricky Steamboat On Making His In-Ring Return and Teaming With FTR
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat spoke about making his return to the ring and teaming up with FTR for the match. Steamboat will wrestle at Big Time Wrestling’s ‘Return of the Dragon’ event this Sunday. His team will take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner. Here are highlights:
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, WWE Main Event Lineup, MLW Fusion Preview
– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:. – Today’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu includes the following:. – Tonight’s MLW Fusion includes the following:. * Falls Count Anywhere for MLW Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Women’s Featherweight...
Mandy Rose Thinks It’s Time For a Main Roster Return, If She Knew How Long She’d Hold NXT Women’s Title
Mandy Rose has been atop the NXT women’s division as champion for over a year, and she recently weighed in on a possible return to Raw and Smackdown. Rose appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about her run as champion, wanting to bring Toxic Attraction to the main roster and more. You can check out some highlights below:
Bianca Belair Says She Had To Fix Her Gear When It Split Before WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair makes her own gear, and she had to do a fix to her ring outfit before WWE Crown Jewel. Belair faced Bayley and successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship at the Saudi Arabia PPV, and during a conversation with The MagaCast she talked about how her gear split before the PPV. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
Randy Orton Reportedly Unlikely To Be Back Soon From Injury
New updates on Randy Orton’s injury and recovery have been made available in a recent Fightful Select report. As previously reported, Orton sustained a significant injury and his wife provided a photo update earlier this month. Fightful Select now indicates that Orton underwent a fusion surgery of some sort...
2022 PFL World Championships live results and analysis
The PFL 10 Finals are here. Stay tuned for the latest analysis and results.
Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone
On a recent edition of Foley is Pod, the Hardcore Legend revealed that poor treatment of his wife and family by WWF officials during his first five months was weighing on him going into his match against the Undertaker at Survivor Series 1996 at Madison Square Garden. Mick detailed how from then on, Colette Foley felt uncomfortable backstage at WWE events, and how a specific incident the day of Survivor Series became one of several contributing factors to what he considers a mediocre in-ring performance and a personal, family hurt. Highlights below:
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women’s Title On AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion
Thunder Rosa is officially no longer the AEW Women’s Champion, as she was stripped of the title on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Renee Paquette announce that Rosa had been asked to forfeit the title due to her being out of action from injury. Rosa agreed to...
World Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle
Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship defense is official for next month’s Final Battle. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, Claudio Castagnoli issued a challenge to Jericho for the title. Jericho initially declined until Matt Menard suggested that if Castagnoli loses the match, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society and be a sports entertainer again. Jericho agreed with the stipulation and Castagnoli accepted.
Jimmy Korderas Is Critical Of The Elite Trolling CM Punk During AEW Dynamite Bout
On his most recent Twitter Reffin Rant, Jimmy Korderas expressed skepticism about the efficacy of The Elite’s performance choices at this week’s AEW Dynamite (via Wrestling Inc). He felt that the CM Punk-centered gimmick overshadowed aspects of the bout that were objectively more worthy of attention. You can read a highlight from Korderas and see the original posting below.
Mia Yim on Triple H Being the Reason for Her WWE Return
– During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, newly returned WWE Superstar Mia Yim discussed returning to the WWE being an easy decision with Triple H in charge of the TV product now and more. Below are some highlights:. Mia Yim on Triple H being...
Details On Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite next week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The early lineup includes:. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 3): Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite (0-2) * MJF to speak. * Jade Cargill &...
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.22.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re on the way to Deadline and that means we need to add some people to the card. There are five spots each for the Iron Survivor matches and all of them need to be filled. Other than that, we could use some matches of any kind and that is where we probably start tonight. Let’s get to it.
Madusa On Her WWE Run & Who Got Her Signed, Why She Was Released
Madusa was brought into WWE in the early 1990s to help revive the women’s division, and she recently discussed her run in the company as well as her release. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with The A2theK Wrestling Show for a new interview and talked about coming into WWE in 1993 as well as how and why she was let go in 1995. You can see some highlights below:
Renee Paquette Says Jon Moxley Was ‘Going Through The Motions’ In WWE After The Shield
Renee Paquette is married to Jon Moxley, and she recently weighed in on what she saw of Moxley in WWE after his run in The Shield. Paquette recently spoke with Busted Open Radio and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On Moxley’s time in WWE...
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Triple X. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That will be a special Thanksgiving...
Note On Plans For Bray Wyatt and LA Knight for Tonight’s Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)
Fightful Select has a couple of notes on plans for Bray Wyatt and LA Knight ahead of tonight’s Smackdown in Rhode Island. It was noted that Knight is expected to “heavily” sell being attacked by someone, presumably Wyatt, on last week’s episode. After slapping Wyatt twice in the ring, he was later found backstage unconscious.
Shawn Spears On Why He’s Not With MJF Anymore On AEW TV
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Spears spoke about why he’s no longer paired with MJF on AEW television. Spears recently returned on the side of Wardlow, turning babyface in the process. He said: “I think that was just the end of the story...
Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage
Hello AEW fans! It’s Friday night and you know what that means — it’s time for our live coverage of AEW Rampage! I’m Jeremy Thomas, filling in for Lee Sanders for tonight because of the early time frame. Tonight will see FTR make a defense of the ROH Tag Team Championships against Top Flight, plus the Dark Order taking on Rush, The Butcher & The Blade. Darby Allin will face Anthony Henry, we’ll hear from Chris Jericho and more. We’ve got a lot to get into, so let’s jump right in.
ROH Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships among the matches on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches & segments for Friday’s show, which airs at a special time this week at 4 PM ET:. * ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Top Flight.
