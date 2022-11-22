Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined prison time of 19 years after being convicted on multiple counts of tax evasion, fraudulent loans, and wire fraud. The schemes took place over a decade, and tallied up to more than $30 million. When they begin serving their time is unknown, but their ex-daughter-in-law is breaking her silence in Todd's alleged plot to have her lie under oath during her testimony. Alexus, known as Lexie, 31, spoke with Daily Mail about the ordeal. She says she was under intense pressure from Todd in an attempt to see if she had snitched on him, then pushed her to lie for him when she refused to say. She was previously married to his son, Kyle, whom he has been estranged from multiple times.

