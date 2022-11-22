[The following story contains spoilers from the Apple and A24’s film Causeway] The A24 and Apple drama Causeway largely revolves around the relationship between Jennifer Lawrence’s returning soldier Lynsey and Brian Tyree Henry’s mechanic James, so it was key that the two actors at the center of the film had strong chemistry with each other.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow 'The Menu' Explores Ego and Exploitation in Fine Dining'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Team on Telling a Story About Men and Modern Marriage Through Women"All I Want Is to Watch People Heal": 'THR Presents' Q&A With 'Causeway' Star Brian Tyree Henry Luckily first-time film...

23 MINUTES AGO