Stormzy Calls On Sampha, Black Sherif, India Arie & More For Third Studio Album ‘This Is What I Mean’
After much fanfare, Stormzy’s third full-length album, This Is What I Mean, has now been released. He first signposted that something was coming with the marathon “Mel Made Me Do It” visual (which sadly doesn’t feature on the album), before officially kicking off the build-up with “Hide & Seek” in October.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
HipHopDX.com
Coi Leray & BIA Hit Back At Critics After Latto Song Leaks Raise Questions About Their Lyrics
Coi Leray and BIA have responded after a series of leaked Latto songs raised questions about their respective pen games. Earlier this week, a reported 130 songs from Latto’s vault surfaced online, including previously unheard reference tracks for Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s “Blick Blick,” as well as BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money,” whose remix also features Nicki.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones & Juelz Santana Defend 21 Savage Over Backlash To Nas Comments
Jim Jones and Juelz Santana have come to 21 Savage’s defense after the Atlanta rapper came under fire for questioning Nas’ relevancy in the rap game. In a recent sit-down with No Jumper, the Diplomats duo brought some perspective to the ongoing debate and argued 21’s controversial comments, which were made on Clubhouse earlier this month, were misconstrued.
HipHopDX.com
City Girls' JT Seemingly Confirms Lil Uzi Vert Breakup By Declaring She's 'Single'
City Girls‘ JT has appeared to confirm she’s broken up with Lil Uzi Vert by declaring she’s now “single.”. The Miami rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (November 22) to share a tweet with her 2.6 million followers that simply read: “SINGLE!” suggesting their relationship has come to an end.
Jonnie Irwin Claims Presenter Role On Channel 4’s ‘A Place In The Sun’ Was Cut After Cancer Diagnosis
British presenter Jonnie Irwin claims he was axed from his role on Channel 4 series A Place in the Sun after receiving his terminal cancer diagnosis. Irwin recently revealed he had late stage cancer of the lung that has spread to his brain, having first learned of his illness in 2020 while filming the property travel show. In an interview with The Sun, Irwin claimed Channel 4 and A Place in the Sun producer Freeform Productions cut his presenter role as soon as he had told them of his situation. He claims he was paid off mid-season and his contract was then...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Reveals His Song Of The Year Pick: 'This Shit Bangin' Like A Muthafucka!'
Snoop Dogg has put out plenty of music in 2022, but as the year winds to a close, Tha Doggfather is giving it up to another artist for dropping what he believes is the best song this year. In a video posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday (November 23),...
HipHopDX.com
The Pharcyde Unearth ‘Bizarre Ride II’ Leftover On Album’s 30th Anniversary
The Pharcyde have returned with their first new song in decades, just in time for the 30th anniversary of their seminal album Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde. According to Northern Transmissions, the new track, titled “My Man,” was meant to appear as the closer on Bizarre Ride II, but the group reportedly said it didn’t gel with the “adventure” that occurred throughout the rest of the project.
HipHopDX.com
Sonny Digital Reacts To Saweetie's 'Single Life' Sales Forecast: 'I Would Delete My Social Media'
Sonny Digital has called out the state of Hip Hop album sales and taken a shot at Saweetie in the process. The math didn’t add up for the super producer, who couldn’t figure out how an artist like Saweetie could compile millions of followers and likes on social media, but only parlay that into a 2,000 album sales projection — which is an unverified number — for her new EP THE SINGLE LIFE.
HipHopDX.com
Metro Boomin Unveils Pink Floyd-Inspired 'Heroes & Villains' Cover Art, Teases Double-Disc Album
Metro Boomin has unveiled the cover art for his new album Heroes & Villians, and it’s inspired by the iconic rock band Pink Floyd. The cover art, which finds Young Metro shaking the hand of his twin who is engulfed in flames, harkens back to Pink Floyd’s seminal 1975 album Wish You Were Here, which came out during a tumultuous time for the band.
HipHopDX.com
The Alchemist Drops 'One More' EP Featuring Wiki & MIKE
The Alchemist has released a brand new EP featuring collaborations with Wiki and MIKE, extending his rich history of soundtracking some of Hip Hop’s best kept secrets — check it out below. The surprise care package contains three songs that capture the trio’s range of talents: the soulful...
HipHopDX.com
Lauryn Hill To Deliver Cruise Performance To Raise Money For HBCU Students
Ms. Lauryn Hill is teaming up with the Tom Joyner Foundation to perform on its 2023 cruise in an effort to raise money for HBCU students. “I am so excited that Ms. Lauryn Hill is performing on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2023,” former radio host Joyner said in a press release. “She is one of the best of all time.”
HipHopDX.com
Peter Rosenberg Channels His Inner Meek Mill On ‘Dreams & Turkey Wings’ Freestyle
Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg has dropped off the latest entry in his Thanksgiving Bars series, this time rhyming over the instrumental to Meek Mill‘s “Dreams and Nightmares.”. The radio personality unleashed the new Thanksgiving-themed song on Wednesday (November 23) with an accompanying music video that finds Rosenberg...
AdWeek
Jeremy Irons Celebrates Dyslexic Innovators in New Work by DDB Melbourne
As many people with dyslexia can relay, the world isn’t particularly well-equipped to accommodate those that experience this common reading disability. With plenty of horror stories of communities and institutions that simply did not understand dyslexia, working to reshape the world to empower dyslexic thinkers is the next step forward.
HipHopDX.com
Tony Yayo Details Jimmy Henchman's Failed 50 Cent Murder Plot: 'We Had God On Our Side'
Tony Yayo has revisited one of Hip Hop’s ugliest beefs, sharing details about how deep the feud between 50 Cent and Jimmy Henchmen really went. The very public feud between Fif’s G-Unit camp and record executive James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond all began in 2005 when 50 Cent publicly dumped The Game from his label live on air on Hot 97. The Game was managed by Rosemond at the time, who went to speak to 50 Cent personally at the New York radio station. A disagreement ensued, shots reportedly rang out, and several acts of violence ensued in the years ahead.
HipHopDX.com
Rowdy Rebel Explains How King’s Von’s Death Could Have Been Avoided: ‘There’s No Morals’
Rowdy Rebel has opened up about King Von’s passing, and how it could have been avoided if those involved had just kept a cool head. On Thursday (November 24), Rebel stopped by Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion and ruminated on how there’s “no morals in this shit.”
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Issues Thanksgiving PSA To Amateur Photographers
Bow Wow has issued a warning as families across the U.S. gather to celebrate Thanksgiving and share some of their family moments with social media. In a since deleted Instagram Story, Bow Wow made a strongly worded request to those who aspire to being food photographers during the holidays. “PLEASE...
HipHopDX.com
Rihanna’s Live Comeback At Super Bowl Is Reportedly Being Turned Into A Documentary
Rihanna fans may have even more content to feast on soon, as the singer and fashion/beauty mogul is reportedly working on a documentary about her highly-anticipated Super Bowl performance. The Sun reported the news on Tuesday (November 22), citing a “music insider” as its source. “She will be...
HipHopDX.com
Westside Gunn Shows Off His Mansion & Luxury Car Collection: ‘Thankful’
Westside Gunn has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. The Griselda honcho showed off his rural mansion and fleet of luxury sports cars in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Eve (November 23). The FlyGod keeps his strictly cherry-red collection of exotic whips — including a G-Wagon, Mercedes...
hypebeast.com
IDA Is The New UK Label With Family Ties At Its Core
Spending his time working as a creative consultant for the likes of Nike and Chelsea FC while DJ’ing around the world, Jordan Vickors is a man who has his finger firmly on the pulse of contemporary culture. While still working as a creative consultant with his tribe over at...
