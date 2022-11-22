Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Night” game were:
2-4-1, WB: 6
(two, four, one; WB: six)
