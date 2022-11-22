ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Portland 83, Villanova 71

PORTLAND (5-3) Sjolund 5-7 2-3 14, Wood 5-6 3-4 16, St. Pierre 1-3 0-0 2, Perry 2-4 3-5 9, Robertson 6-12 2-3 15, Gorosito 3-5 0-0 9, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0, Applewhite 1-6 6-6 8, Vucinic 4-5 2-2 10. Totals 27-48 18-23 83.
PORTLAND, OR
Davidson 89, San Francisco 80

SAN FRANCISCO (6-1) Kunen 3-5 0-0 7, Gigiberia 2-4 0-0 4, Rishwain 1-6 2-4 5, Roberts 5-13 0-0 13, Shabazz 6-12 7-7 20, Williams 3-4 1-1 8, Meeks 4-8 2-4 13, Hawthorne 2-3 0-0 5, Markovetskyy 2-2 0-0 4, Rocak 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 28-60 13-18 80.
Seton Hall 70, Memphis 69

MEMPHIS (2-2) C.Lawson 3-4 1-2 8, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, K.Davis 7-14 7-8 22, Hardaway 1-5 0-0 2, Lomax 1-3 2-4 4, Kennedy 3-10 1-2 8, McCadden 1-1 0-2 2, Dandridge 3-7 8-10 14, J.Lawson 1-2 0-0 3, Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-51 19-29 69.
MEMPHIS, TN
Vanderbilt 67, Fresno St. 59

FRESNO ST. (1-5) Moore 5-12 0-0 10, Baker 8-20 5-6 22, Campbell 2-9 0-0 4, Whitaker 2-4 0-0 5, Holland 2-5 0-0 6, Andre 3-9 4-6 10, Yap 1-7 0-0 2, Colimerio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 9-12 59.
FRESNO, CA
Reese, Hart help No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half, Hakim Hart added 22 points and No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79 on Friday.Jahmir Young had 21 points for the Terrapins (6-0) in their first game as a ranked team this season.Coppin State's Juan Dixon coached for the first time against the program he led to a national title as a player in 2002 and was warmly applauded when he was introduced before the game. Dixon is Maryland's career scoring leader with 2,269 points and is in his sixth season with the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Xavier 90, Florida 83

FLORIDA (3-2) Castleton 5-14 1-2 11, Felder 3-5 0-0 7, Bonham 9-19 3-6 23, Lofton 2-10 0-0 4, Richard 7-12 0-0 18, Kugel 5-11 0-0 12, Fudge 1-4 0-0 2, Jitoboh 1-1 0-0 2, M.Jones 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-79 4-8 83.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT

WASHINGTON (5-1) Brooks 4-11 6-8 14, Meah 1-3 2-2 4, Bajema 2-3 1-1 5, Bey 3-7 2-4 9, Fuller 4-7 3-3 12, K.Johnson 4-7 1-1 11, Kepnang 4-8 2-2 10, Menifield 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 17-21 68.
WASHINGTON, DC
No. 11 Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51

JACKSON ST. (0-5) Mansel 2-8 1-4 6, T.Young 5-13 1-1 13, Adams 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 4-12 1-2 10, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, Cook 2-2 0-0 4, T.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 2-3 2, C.Young 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 7-13 51.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
No. 6 Gonzaga 102, Portland St. 78

PORTLAND ST. (2-3) Eyman 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 3-9 0-0 9, Parker 6-9 4-5 16, Starks 2-7 7-8 11, Saterfield 7-15 2-2 21, Woods 3-7 0-0 8, Saunders 1-4 0-0 2, Kirby 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 2-2 0-0 4, Wood 0-1 2-2 2, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 15-17 78.
PORTLAND, OR
Eagles try to keep NFL-best record alive in game vs Packers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are trying to make Green Bay's playoff hopes fade to black. Philadelphia is flying high as the best team in the NFL with a 9-1 record, a pretty good mark in any season, but one historically in franchise history that has steered the Eagles on a path toward greatness.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week. Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with 9:34...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills crashed Detroit's Thanksgiving party, making themselves at home for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after missing an extra point late in the fourth quarter, lifting Buffalo to a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thursday.
DETROIT, MI

