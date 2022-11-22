Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Portland 83, Villanova 71
PORTLAND (5-3) Sjolund 5-7 2-3 14, Wood 5-6 3-4 16, St. Pierre 1-3 0-0 2, Perry 2-4 3-5 9, Robertson 6-12 2-3 15, Gorosito 3-5 0-0 9, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0, Applewhite 1-6 6-6 8, Vucinic 4-5 2-2 10. Totals 27-48 18-23 83.
No. 11 Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51
JACKSON ST. (0-5) Mansel 2-8 1-4 6, T.Young 5-13 1-1 13, Adams 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 4-12 1-2 10, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, Cook 2-2 0-0 4, T.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 2-3 2, C.Young 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 7-13 51.
Seton Hall 70, Memphis 69
MEMPHIS (2-2) C.Lawson 3-4 1-2 8, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, K.Davis 7-14 7-8 22, Hardaway 1-5 0-0 2, Lomax 1-3 2-4 4, Kennedy 3-10 1-2 8, McCadden 1-1 0-2 2, Dandridge 3-7 8-10 14, J.Lawson 1-2 0-0 3, Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-51 19-29 69.
Xavier 90, Florida 83
FLORIDA (3-2) Castleton 5-14 1-2 11, Felder 3-5 0-0 7, Bonham 9-19 3-6 23, Lofton 2-10 0-0 4, Richard 7-12 0-0 18, Kugel 5-11 0-0 12, Fudge 1-4 0-0 2, Jitoboh 1-1 0-0 2, M.Jones 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-79 4-8 83.
Vanderbilt 67, Fresno St. 59
FRESNO ST. (1-5) Moore 5-12 0-0 10, Baker 8-20 5-6 22, Campbell 2-9 0-0 4, Whitaker 2-4 0-0 5, Holland 2-5 0-0 6, Andre 3-9 4-6 10, Yap 1-7 0-0 2, Colimerio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 9-12 59.
Washington St. 96, Detroit 54
DETROIT (3-4) Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 6-19 2-3 15, Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Phillips 4-11 0-0 9, Stone 5-8 8-9 20, Moss 0-1 1-4 1, Koka 1-1 2-2 4, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 1-1 0-2 2, Tankersley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 13-20 54.
Heart of the Bulldogs:
, The Wortham Bulldogs did not win a district or state championship this season, but in their area playoff loss to Price Carlisle they played with the heart of a champion. Displaying a tenacity synonymous with their nickname, the Bulldogs overcame a three-touchdown deficit in the second quarter to take the lead with a vintage Wortham third quarter. They lost the lead in the fourth quarter, but came back to get within 40-36 late in the game. Out of timeouts and with Carlisle possessing the ball and needing a first down to ice the victory, Wortham gave itself one last chance...
Game Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Tennessee vs Kansas
Here's everything you need to know as the Jayhawks close out play in the Battle 4 Atlantis against the Volunteers.
CFP Path: Does Clemson Need Too Much Help?
Clemson still does not control its destiny with College Football Playoff, and the Tigers are running out of time to move into a more favorable position.
Reese, Hart help No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half, Hakim Hart added 22 points and No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79 on Friday.Jahmir Young had 21 points for the Terrapins (6-0) in their first game as a ranked team this season.Coppin State's Juan Dixon coached for the first time against the program he led to a national title as a player in 2002 and was warmly applauded when he was introduced before the game. Dixon is Maryland's career scoring leader with 2,269 points and is in his sixth season with the...
Titans host Bengals, insist revenge not on the menu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Revenge is not on the menu, at least not for the Titans even with Cincinnati visiting Music City for the first time since the Bengals ended Tennessee's run as the AFC's No. 1 seed last January. Oh, Tennessee fans might revel in the opportunity for...
Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field
DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills crashed Detroit's Thanksgiving party, making themselves at home for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after missing an extra point late in the fourth quarter, lifting Buffalo to a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thursday.
