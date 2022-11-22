ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Washington St. 96, Detroit 54

DETROIT (3-4) Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 6-19 2-3 15, Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Phillips 4-11 0-0 9, Stone 5-8 8-9 20, Moss 0-1 1-4 1, Koka 1-1 2-2 4, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 1-1 0-2 2, Tankersley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 13-20 54.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

No. 11 Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51

JACKSON ST. (0-5) Mansel 2-8 1-4 6, T.Young 5-13 1-1 13, Adams 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 4-12 1-2 10, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, Cook 2-2 0-0 4, T.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 2-3 2, C.Young 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 7-13 51.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WVNews

Portland 83, Villanova 71

PORTLAND (5-3) Sjolund 5-7 2-3 14, Wood 5-6 3-4 16, St. Pierre 1-3 0-0 2, Perry 2-4 3-5 9, Robertson 6-12 2-3 15, Gorosito 3-5 0-0 9, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0, Applewhite 1-6 6-6 8, Vucinic 4-5 2-2 10. Totals 27-48 18-23 83.
PORTLAND, OR
WVNews

Vanderbilt 67, Fresno St. 59

FRESNO ST. (1-5) Moore 5-12 0-0 10, Baker 8-20 5-6 22, Campbell 2-9 0-0 4, Whitaker 2-4 0-0 5, Holland 2-5 0-0 6, Andre 3-9 4-6 10, Yap 1-7 0-0 2, Colimerio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 9-12 59.
FRESNO, CA
WVNews

Seton Hall 70, Memphis 69

MEMPHIS (2-2) C.Lawson 3-4 1-2 8, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, K.Davis 7-14 7-8 22, Hardaway 1-5 0-0 2, Lomax 1-3 2-4 4, Kennedy 3-10 1-2 8, McCadden 1-1 0-2 2, Dandridge 3-7 8-10 14, J.Lawson 1-2 0-0 3, Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-51 19-29 69.
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

No. 6 Gonzaga 102, Portland St. 78

PORTLAND ST. (2-3) Eyman 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 3-9 0-0 9, Parker 6-9 4-5 16, Starks 2-7 7-8 11, Saterfield 7-15 2-2 21, Woods 3-7 0-0 8, Saunders 1-4 0-0 2, Kirby 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 2-2 0-0 4, Wood 0-1 2-2 2, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 15-17 78.
PORTLAND, OR
WVNews

Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT

WASHINGTON (5-1) Brooks 4-11 6-8 14, Meah 1-3 2-2 4, Bajema 2-3 1-1 5, Bey 3-7 2-4 9, Fuller 4-7 3-3 12, K.Johnson 4-7 1-1 11, Kepnang 4-8 2-2 10, Menifield 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 17-21 68.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Davidson 89, San Francisco 80

SAN FRANCISCO (6-1) Kunen 3-5 0-0 7, Gigiberia 2-4 0-0 4, Rishwain 1-6 2-4 5, Roberts 5-13 0-0 13, Shabazz 6-12 7-7 20, Williams 3-4 1-1 8, Meeks 4-8 2-4 13, Hawthorne 2-3 0-0 5, Markovetskyy 2-2 0-0 4, Rocak 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 28-60 13-18 80.
CBS Baltimore

Reese, Hart help No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half, Hakim Hart added 22 points and No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79 on Friday.Jahmir Young had 21 points for the Terrapins (6-0) in their first game as a ranked team this season.Coppin State's Juan Dixon coached for the first time against the program he led to a national title as a player in 2002 and was warmly applauded when he was introduced before the game. Dixon is Maryland's career scoring leader with 2,269 points and is in his sixth season with the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy