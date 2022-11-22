Read full article on original website
Washington St. 96, Detroit 54
DETROIT (3-4) Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 6-19 2-3 15, Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Phillips 4-11 0-0 9, Stone 5-8 8-9 20, Moss 0-1 1-4 1, Koka 1-1 2-2 4, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 1-1 0-2 2, Tankersley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 13-20 54.
No. 11 Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51
JACKSON ST. (0-5) Mansel 2-8 1-4 6, T.Young 5-13 1-1 13, Adams 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 4-12 1-2 10, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, Cook 2-2 0-0 4, T.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 2-3 2, C.Young 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 7-13 51.
Portland 83, Villanova 71
PORTLAND (5-3) Sjolund 5-7 2-3 14, Wood 5-6 3-4 16, St. Pierre 1-3 0-0 2, Perry 2-4 3-5 9, Robertson 6-12 2-3 15, Gorosito 3-5 0-0 9, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0, Applewhite 1-6 6-6 8, Vucinic 4-5 2-2 10. Totals 27-48 18-23 83.
Vanderbilt 67, Fresno St. 59
FRESNO ST. (1-5) Moore 5-12 0-0 10, Baker 8-20 5-6 22, Campbell 2-9 0-0 4, Whitaker 2-4 0-0 5, Holland 2-5 0-0 6, Andre 3-9 4-6 10, Yap 1-7 0-0 2, Colimerio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 9-12 59.
Seton Hall 70, Memphis 69
MEMPHIS (2-2) C.Lawson 3-4 1-2 8, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, K.Davis 7-14 7-8 22, Hardaway 1-5 0-0 2, Lomax 1-3 2-4 4, Kennedy 3-10 1-2 8, McCadden 1-1 0-2 2, Dandridge 3-7 8-10 14, J.Lawson 1-2 0-0 3, Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-51 19-29 69.
No. 6 Gonzaga 102, Portland St. 78
PORTLAND ST. (2-3) Eyman 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 3-9 0-0 9, Parker 6-9 4-5 16, Starks 2-7 7-8 11, Saterfield 7-15 2-2 21, Woods 3-7 0-0 8, Saunders 1-4 0-0 2, Kirby 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 2-2 0-0 4, Wood 0-1 2-2 2, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 15-17 78.
Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT
WASHINGTON (5-1) Brooks 4-11 6-8 14, Meah 1-3 2-2 4, Bajema 2-3 1-1 5, Bey 3-7 2-4 9, Fuller 4-7 3-3 12, K.Johnson 4-7 1-1 11, Kepnang 4-8 2-2 10, Menifield 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 17-21 68.
Davidson 89, San Francisco 80
SAN FRANCISCO (6-1) Kunen 3-5 0-0 7, Gigiberia 2-4 0-0 4, Rishwain 1-6 2-4 5, Roberts 5-13 0-0 13, Shabazz 6-12 7-7 20, Williams 3-4 1-1 8, Meeks 4-8 2-4 13, Hawthorne 2-3 0-0 5, Markovetskyy 2-2 0-0 4, Rocak 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 28-60 13-18 80.
Reese, Hart help No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half, Hakim Hart added 22 points and No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79 on Friday.Jahmir Young had 21 points for the Terrapins (6-0) in their first game as a ranked team this season.Coppin State's Juan Dixon coached for the first time against the program he led to a national title as a player in 2002 and was warmly applauded when he was introduced before the game. Dixon is Maryland's career scoring leader with 2,269 points and is in his sixth season with the...
Tri-State high school football playoff scores
The high school football season is slowing creeping to a close in Ohio and Northern Kentucky, and it did for some in Indiana on Friday.
Live football scoreboard: No. 1 Northview plays No. 2 Chipley for Region 1-1R championship
The last Pensacola-area football team remaining in the FHSAA postseason wears garnet and gold. In the hunt for its first region title since winning the state title in 2012, Northview is host to Chipley in a Region 1-1R Final at 7 p.m. Friday from the Tommy Weaver Memorial Football Stadium. ...
