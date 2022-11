Nov. 22—A Longmont man accused of attacking a woman with a machete failed to appear for his scheduled trial this month. Cesar Ryan Marquez, 34, was set for a five-day trial on Nov. 7 on charges of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault, auto trespassing, criminal mischief, three counts of third-degree assault and two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO