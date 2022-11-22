ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game

 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:

4-1-8-2, WB: 7

(four, one, eight, two; WB: seven)

AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills' Miller's knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of next week’s game against the New England Patriots. The person who detailed Miller’s test results spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not revealed that information. ESPN first reported the test results on Miller. McDermott on Friday declined to discuss the severity or nature of the injury sustained in a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
BUFFALO, NY
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Leafs beat Wild 4-3 behind Murray's saves, Jarnkrok's goal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Minnesota 4-3 on Friday and spoiled Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s return to the net. Mitch Marner scored first for Toronto to stretch his point streak to 15 straight games and extend the longest run in the NHL this season. Zach Aston-Reese and William Nylander each had a goal and John Tavares had two assists for the Maple Leafs, who started their four-game trip Wednesday by stopping New Jersey’s 13-game winning streak. Matt Murray stopped 25 shots and improved to 4-0-1 with 11 goals allowed in five games since returning from a midsection injury. “The confidence we’re getting from our goaltending really is fueling a lot of things for our team,” coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We just feel like we can win no matter what.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
iheart.com

Connecticut Politician Wins by One Vote

Len and Michael talked with newly elected State Rep. Chris Poulos from Connecticut. Chris and the guys talked about his win over Tony Morrison by one vote. The vote went through a recount and Poulus was named the winner. Poulos is a teacher and a lifelong resident of Southington CT.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Freebie Friday: Holiday fun for the family in CT

(WTNH) — It’s Black Friday, and while a lot of people’s minds are on shopping, News 8 has some free festivities to kick off your holiday weekend. Black Friday kicks off three days of savings in stores and online, but here’s a look at a few free family events. On Friday night in Hartford, Winterfest […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
